MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edge Total Intelligence Appoints Mel Wesley as EVP, Capital Markets and M&A Experienced Public-Company CFO and Technology Executive to Support edgeTI's Acquisition and Capital Markets Strategy

September 23, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations and decision intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Mel Wesley as Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and M&A, effective September 14, 2026.

In this newly established role, Wesley will lead the Company's capital markets and mergers and acquisitions activities, working closely with edgeTI's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to identify, evaluate and execute strategic growth opportunities. His responsibilities will include acquisition strategy and execution, transaction structuring, capital formation and engagement with the investment community.

Mr. Wesley served as a Director of edgeTI from August 2023 to January 2025 and transitioned to the Company's Industry Advisory Council upon resigning from the Board. As part of the new appointment Mel will leave the Industry Advisory Council where he leveraged his cybersecurity and capital markets experience and expertise.

"Mel brings a rare combination of public-company financial leadership, capital markets experience and a proven record of executing value-creating transactions," said Jason Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of edgeTI. "He has helped scale technology companies, raised capital across public and private markets and guided boards and management teams through complex M&A transactions. His experience will be highly relevant as we execute our acquisition-led growth strategy, expand our presence in defense technology and prepare edgeTI for its next phase of growth."

Wesley brings more than 20 years of financial and executive leadership experience, including serving as Chief Financial Officer of five technology companies, two publicly traded and three backed by private equity or venture capital. These SaaS and subscription-based businesses ranged from approximately $50 million to $380 million in revenue.

During Wesley's tenure, four of the five companies completed majority or minority sale transactions that generated nearly $3 billion in combined shareholder value. He has also raised capital through public-market transactions, private equity and venture capital investments, and private growth financing. His experience spans transaction strategy, due diligence, capital formation, investor relations, financial operations and the integration and scaling of technology businesses.

More recently, Wesley served as Chief Financial Officer of Deepwatch, a managed cybersecurity platform providing advanced threat detection and response services. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Center for Internet Security, where he chairs the Audit Committee. Since 2021, he has served as a director and Audit Committee chair for both public and private companies, with additional experience on compensation, risk and compliance, and special M&A committees.

Wesley began his career as an auditor in public accounting. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from George Mason University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

"edgeTI has a differentiated technology platform, an expanding position in the defense market and is executing an ambitious, achievable strategy for growth," said Wesley. "I am excited to join the Company and work with Jason, the Board and the broader leadership team to advance edgeTI's acquisition strategy, expand its access to capital and identify opportunities that can create meaningful long-term value for shareholders."

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTITM provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCoreTM platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control. Having attained Technology Readiness Level 9, edgeTI solutions have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and Serbia.

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Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







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Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.