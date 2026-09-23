MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Graphano Energy Mobilizes Field Crew to Commence Exploration Program at Black Jack Graphite Discovery

September 23, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) (" Graphano " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a field crew, led by St Pierre Exploration, has been mobilized and is on the ground conducting exploration work at the Company's Black Jack graphite discovery, located approximately one kilometre northwest of the Company's Black Pearl graphite discovery in Québec.

The crew is proceeding with the stripping, mapping and systematic channel sampling program at Black Jack, as previously announced, under the exploration permits received from Québec's Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF). Ground geophysics will also be completed to prepare the Black Jack sector for exploration drilling. The stripping and assay results from the current work program will be released once all data has been received.

"Having boots on the ground at Black Jack marks an important step forward for Graphano," said Dr. Luisa Moreno, CEO of Graphano Energy. "We are moving quickly to advance this discovery toward drill-ready targets, building on the strong results we have seen at Black Pearl just one kilometre away."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Luisa Moreno

Chief Executive Officer and Director

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the completion of the Company's stripping, mapping, systematic channel sampling and ground geophysical work at Black Jack, the timing and results of such exploration activities systematic channel sampling, further advancing the Company's projects, the Company potentially becoming a significant regional supplier of graphite to the North American market, and future assay results and any impact thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, risks associated with permitting and other governmental approvals required to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at , the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.







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Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.