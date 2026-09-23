MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Announces Distribution Agreement with CenterWell Pharmacy(R), the Pharmacy Services Brand of Humana

September 23, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement dated August 25, 2026 (the " Distribution Agreement ") with CenterWell Pharmacy, Inc. ("CenterWell") the pharmacy services brand of Humana Inc, a major U.S. health insurer.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI CapTM, VIVI Cap SmartTM, VIVI EpiTM, and VIVI MedTM. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.

Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

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Contact:

Julia Becker

Vice President, Capital Markets

T: +1 (604) 785-0850

E: ...

Media:

Brenda Zeitlin

Vice President, Marketing

E: ...

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar expressions, or statements concerning events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated distribution of VIVI Cap® and VIVI Epi® by CenterWell Pharmacy, Inc. under the Distribution Agreement; the expected commercial benefits of the Distribution Agreement to the Company; the timing, volume and value of any orders that may be placed under the Distribution Agreement and the Company's ability to fulfill them; adoption of the Company's products by patients and healthcare providers in the United States; the continuation of the Distribution Agreement, which may be terminated by either party on 60 days' prior written notice; and the Company's ability to expand its commercial presence in the United States.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding: performance by CenterWell Pharmacy, Inc. of its obligations under the Distribution Agreement; the Company's ability to manufacture and supply its products in the quantities and on the timelines that may be required; the Company's ability to maintain applicable regulatory registrations for its products in the United States; continued demand for temperature-protection solutions for temperature-sensitive medications; and the absence of material adverse changes in general economic, regulatory or market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: [the Distribution Agreement does not contain minimum purchase commitments and] there is no assurance that any orders will be placed, or that any revenue will be generated, under the Distribution Agreement; the risk that the Distribution Agreement may be terminated by either party on short notice; the Company's reliance on CenterWell Pharmacy, Inc. for distribution of its products in the channel contemplated by the Distribution Agreement; manufacturing, supply-chain and quality-control risks; changes in the regulatory environment applicable to medical devices in the United States; competitive developments; market acceptance of the Company's products; general economic conditions; geopolitical risks; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.







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Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.