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Araghchi, Guterres Discuss International Peace During UN Visit
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke by telephone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after arriving in New York to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to reports.
The conversation covered matters on the General Assembly’s agenda, with the two officials also exchanging views on Guterres’ efforts to advance international peace and security.
Speaking to Iranian journalists at the beginning of his visit, Araghchi said Tehran intends to use the United Nations as a key international forum to present what it considers the rights, interests and legitimate demands of the Iranian people.
He described the circumstances surrounding his visit as following what he called a “cowardly war” launched against Iran by the US and Israel, along with developments that followed the conflict.
Araghchi emphasized the importance of the UN as the world’s largest international forum, saying it gives countries an opportunity to communicate their positions and messages to the broader international community.
He added that Iran seeks to make use of the General Assembly each year to outline its positions and advocate for what it considers the rights of its people.
The conversation covered matters on the General Assembly’s agenda, with the two officials also exchanging views on Guterres’ efforts to advance international peace and security.
Speaking to Iranian journalists at the beginning of his visit, Araghchi said Tehran intends to use the United Nations as a key international forum to present what it considers the rights, interests and legitimate demands of the Iranian people.
He described the circumstances surrounding his visit as following what he called a “cowardly war” launched against Iran by the US and Israel, along with developments that followed the conflict.
Araghchi emphasized the importance of the UN as the world’s largest international forum, saying it gives countries an opportunity to communicate their positions and messages to the broader international community.
He added that Iran seeks to make use of the General Assembly each year to outline its positions and advocate for what it considers the rights of its people.
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