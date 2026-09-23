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Russia, Ukraine Report New Deadly Overnight Strikes, Heavy Damage
(MENAFN) Five people were killed and 15 others injured in overnight attacks involving Russia and Ukraine, according to officials on both sides.
In Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian strikes hit four districts of Dnipro, leaving four people dead and six others wounded. The attacks also caused damage to warehouses and an industrial facility, while businesses in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad were also affected, according to reports.
Five additional people were injured in Kyiv, the National Police said. The strikes sparked fires at warehouse facilities, while a five-story residential building in the Dniprovskyi district sustained damage to its facade and ground floor. Residents were evacuated from the building.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that its air defenses intercepted 186 Russian aerial targets, including one Kalibr cruise missile, eight Banderol/Dan-T targets and 177 drones. Officials said the main areas targeted were the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Poltava regions.
On the Russian side, the Defense Ministry said its forces carried out a “massive strike” targeting industrial, energy, military-industrial and port infrastructure in Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Odesa regions.
The ministry also said that several vessels allegedly involved in supporting Ukrainian forces were targeted during the strikes.
In Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian strikes hit four districts of Dnipro, leaving four people dead and six others wounded. The attacks also caused damage to warehouses and an industrial facility, while businesses in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad were also affected, according to reports.
Five additional people were injured in Kyiv, the National Police said. The strikes sparked fires at warehouse facilities, while a five-story residential building in the Dniprovskyi district sustained damage to its facade and ground floor. Residents were evacuated from the building.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that its air defenses intercepted 186 Russian aerial targets, including one Kalibr cruise missile, eight Banderol/Dan-T targets and 177 drones. Officials said the main areas targeted were the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Poltava regions.
On the Russian side, the Defense Ministry said its forces carried out a “massive strike” targeting industrial, energy, military-industrial and port infrastructure in Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Odesa regions.
The ministry also said that several vessels allegedly involved in supporting Ukrainian forces were targeted during the strikes.
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