Azerbaijan Discusses Phased Plan For Hydrogen Sector Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has discussed a phased approach to developing its hydrogen sector, including plans for pilot projects, commercial-scale production and the development of export opportunities.

The State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy said the issue was discussed at the latest meeting of the Working Group established to prepare a conceptual and strategic document on hydrogen production.

The hybrid-format meeting was chaired by Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources.

Abdullayev said work on implementing Azerbaijan's National Hydrogen Strategic Vision Implementation Plan has entered an important stage.

He noted that analyses have been conducted on the regulatory and legal framework, market management, infrastructure requirements, incentive mechanisms, skills development and potential hydrogen clusters.

According to Abdullayev, the current priority is to incorporate the findings of these analyses into the Implementation Plan in a way that supports their practical application.

Experts from DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH delivered presentations on the main areas of the Implementation Plan. The presentations covered hydrogen-sector regulation, proposed amendments to relevant legislation and standards, market management and regulation, public infrastructure requirements, and government support mechanisms.

The meeting also focused on a proposed phased approach to the development of Azerbaijan's hydrogen sector.

Under the proposed framework, the initial phase would focus on launching domestic pilot projects and establishing small-scale hydrogen clusters. The next phase would involve the implementation of commercial-scale projects, followed by the development of a more advanced hydrogen market with export potential.

Working Group members exchanged views on the implementation timelines for the different phases, including pilot projects, the development of domestic demand, infrastructure readiness and the expansion of export opportunities.

Participants also discussed proposed legal and regulatory measures, the involvement of relevant government institutions and the practical implementation of measures included in the Implementation Plan.

The results of the discussions are expected to be taken into account in further refining the Implementation Plan, with work to continue on the relevant areas.