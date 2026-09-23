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Belgium, Rwanda Restore Diplomatic Ties After 18-Month Rift
(MENAFN) Belgium and Rwanda have reestablished diplomatic relations following what Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot described Tuesday as a "process of frank discussions," ending an 18-month freeze between the two nations.
Prevot announced the breakthrough on the US social media platform X, framing it as a broader signal of hope amid global instability. "In a world marked by growing tensions, this is an important signal here in New York, the UN's host city, which embodies multilateralism and dialogue beyond our differences," he wrote.
The Belgian foreign minister expressed confidence that the two nations could now chart a positive path forward — one that benefits their citizens and builds on deep interpersonal bonds. "This is the culmination of a process of frank discussions with my counterpart and the result of a shared, respectful effort," he added.
Still, Prevot made clear that restored ties do not erase existing friction. He said both countries had agreed on the need for systematic, ongoing dialogue — including on unresolved disputes such as the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). "Restoring diplomatic relations between states does not mean abandoning our position, but having structured channels for dialogue, and I will continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC," he said.
Prevot added that Belgium intends to leverage its regional expertise to support ongoing mediation efforts, and pledged that Brussels would keep pressing all parties to strictly honor commitments made under the Doha and Washington processes.
A joint statement issued alongside Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe confirmed the restoration of ties, with both governments agreeing to reopen their respective embassies in the near future.
The reconciliation comes a year and a half after Belgium and Rwanda severed diplomatic relations amid a dispute tied to the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo.
Prevot announced the breakthrough on the US social media platform X, framing it as a broader signal of hope amid global instability. "In a world marked by growing tensions, this is an important signal here in New York, the UN's host city, which embodies multilateralism and dialogue beyond our differences," he wrote.
The Belgian foreign minister expressed confidence that the two nations could now chart a positive path forward — one that benefits their citizens and builds on deep interpersonal bonds. "This is the culmination of a process of frank discussions with my counterpart and the result of a shared, respectful effort," he added.
Still, Prevot made clear that restored ties do not erase existing friction. He said both countries had agreed on the need for systematic, ongoing dialogue — including on unresolved disputes such as the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). "Restoring diplomatic relations between states does not mean abandoning our position, but having structured channels for dialogue, and I will continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC," he said.
Prevot added that Belgium intends to leverage its regional expertise to support ongoing mediation efforts, and pledged that Brussels would keep pressing all parties to strictly honor commitments made under the Doha and Washington processes.
A joint statement issued alongside Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe confirmed the restoration of ties, with both governments agreeing to reopen their respective embassies in the near future.
The reconciliation comes a year and a half after Belgium and Rwanda severed diplomatic relations amid a dispute tied to the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo.
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