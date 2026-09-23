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US Plans to Expand Military Presence in Greenland with New Bases

US Plans to Expand Military Presence in Greenland with New Bases


2026-09-23 03:07:14
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly preparing to establish two additional military bases in Greenland as Washington seeks to strengthen its presence on the strategically important Arctic island, according to reports.

The sites for the proposed facilities have not yet been selected. However, the airport at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland has repeatedly attracted US interest, according to information cited in reports.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington would “immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the relevant part of Greenland.”

The reported plans have prompted concern among residents of Narsarsuaq, where homes are located near the airport runway.

Malene Vahl Rasmussen, mayor of Kujalleq Municipality, said the local authority “will not compromise on civil rights and settlement status in relation to opening a base in Narsarsuaq.”

Aqqaluk Lynge, founder of Greenland’s Inuit Ataqatigiit party and former president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, similarly emphasized the importance of maintaining areas for civilian use if a military facility is created.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus declined to comment on the reported plans.

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