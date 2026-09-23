Russian Attack Injures Three In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's post on Telegram.

“There are currently three injured people in the capital. All of them have been hospitalized. Two of the injured are in serious condition,” the mayor said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse was damaged during a drone attack on Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, while UAV debris fell in an open area between residential buildings in the city's Solomianskyi district.

Photo for illustrative purposes and sourced from Vadym Liakh/Facebook