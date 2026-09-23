Russian Attack Injures Three In Kyiv
“There are currently three injured people in the capital. All of them have been hospitalized. Two of the injured are in serious condition,” the mayor said.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a warehouse was damaged during a drone attack on Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, while UAV debris fell in an open area between residential buildings in the city's Solomianskyi district.
Photo for illustrative purposes and sourced from Vadym Liakh/Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment