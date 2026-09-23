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Partisans Damage Railway Infrastructure In Russia's Voronezh Region

Partisans Damage Railway Infrastructure In Russia's Voronezh Region


2026-09-23 03:07:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing an ATESH post on Telegram.

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UkrinForm

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