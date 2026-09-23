USF Hit 38 More Russian Energy Facilities, Including 10 In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing USF Commander Robert“Madyar” Brovdi's post on Facebook. A total of 412 energy facilities were disabled between July 6 and September 22, according to“Madiar”.

In particular, the following facilities were hit:

the 220 kV Krasnodonska substation, Prokhladne, Luhansk region;

the 220 kV Amvrosiivka substation, Amvrosiivka, Donetsk region;

the 110 kV Artemivska substation, Kypuche, Luhansk region;

the Misto-11 substation, Mariupol, Donetsk region;

the 110 kV Kotliarevska substation, Selydove, Donetsk region;

the 110 kV Bilovodska substation, Bilovodsk, Luhansk region;

the 110 kV Bolshaya Chern substation, Bolshaya Chern, Oryol region, Russia;

the 110 kV Znamenska substation, Znamenskoye, Oryol region.

The USF also hit electrical substations in Mykhailivka, Zemlianky, Sukhivske, Stizhkivske, and Khrestivka in Donetsk region; and substations in Honcharivka, Tarasivka, Svatove, Volodymyrivka, Volodymyrivka (again), Zaporizke, Tymonove, and Lisna Dacha in Luhansk region.

Additionally, the USF hit electrical substations in Hrakove, Kharkiv region, Artilne in Russia, and Tokmak, Zaporizhia region.

Ukraine'sstrike 300 Russian air defense assets since start of year

In Crimea, the facilities hit included the Orlivka, Bakhchysarai-2, Bilohirsk, Kyr-Bailar, Kholmivka, Hornostaivka, Klepynine, and Islam-Terek gas distribution stations, as well as the Tasunove compressor station.

The USF also hit the Kreidianka gas distribution station in Russia and the Rodakove gas distribution station in Luhansk region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the USF have hit 300 vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet to date.