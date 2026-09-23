USF Hit 38 More Russian Energy Facilities, Including 10 In Crimea
In particular, the following facilities were hit:
the 220 kV Krasnodonska substation, Prokhladne, Luhansk region;
the 220 kV Amvrosiivka substation, Amvrosiivka, Donetsk region;
the 110 kV Artemivska substation, Kypuche, Luhansk region;
the Misto-11 substation, Mariupol, Donetsk region;
the 110 kV Kotliarevska substation, Selydove, Donetsk region;
the 110 kV Bilovodska substation, Bilovodsk, Luhansk region;
the 110 kV Bolshaya Chern substation, Bolshaya Chern, Oryol region, Russia;
the 110 kV Znamenska substation, Znamenskoye, Oryol region.
The USF also hit electrical substations in Mykhailivka, Zemlianky, Sukhivske, Stizhkivske, and Khrestivka in Donetsk region; and substations in Honcharivka, Tarasivka, Svatove, Volodymyrivka, Volodymyrivka (again), Zaporizke, Tymonove, and Lisna Dacha in Luhansk region.
Additionally, the USF hit electrical substations in Hrakove, Kharkiv region, Artilne in Russia, and Tokmak, Zaporizhia region.Read also: Ukraine's USF strike 300 Russian air defense assets since start of year
In Crimea, the facilities hit included the Orlivka, Bakhchysarai-2, Bilohirsk, Kyr-Bailar, Kholmivka, Hornostaivka, Klepynine, and Islam-Terek gas distribution stations, as well as the Tasunove compressor station.
The USF also hit the Kreidianka gas distribution station in Russia and the Rodakove gas distribution station in Luhansk region.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the USF have hit 300 vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet to date.
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