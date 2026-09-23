Bulgaria, Jordan See Scope For Broader Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Bulgaria and Jordan have considerable potential to expand cooperation in trade, agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries and technology, Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan Metin Kazak said Tuesday.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Bulgarian Embassy in Amman to mark Bulgaria's National Day, Kazak highlighted the depth of bilateral relations, saying the two countries share longstanding cultural ties and strong people-to-people connections.

He said Jordanians who studied in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian community in Jordan, and academic, cultural and business circles have helped build relations based on friendship, mutual respect and enduring personal ties.

Kazak highlighted the embassy's cooperation with the Association of Bulgarian University Alumni in Jordan, describing it as an important bridge between the two countries. He also said the embassy would continue supporting the Saints Cyril and Methodius Bulgarian School in Amman as part of efforts to promote Bulgarian culture and education.

Addressing regional and international developments, Kazak said the world is facing significant challenges, while the Middle East continues to grapple with serious security and humanitarian pressures.

Under such circumstances, he said, dialogue, moderation, respect for international law and peaceful cooperation have become more important than ever.

Kazak said Bulgaria and Jordan share the conviction that a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue can only be achieved through a two-state solution based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

He also praised Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in promoting peace, stability and dialogue in the region.

On economic relations, Kazak said there is significant potential for further cooperation between the two countries, expressing Bulgaria's interest in strengthening ties with Jordan in trade, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, technology and other areas of mutual interest.

The reception, held at the Fairmont Amman, was attended by Minister of State for Public Sector Affairs Badria Al-Balbeisi, Jordan's Honorary Consul in Bulgaria Hassan Barmawi, as well as officials, ambassadors, journalists and other guests.

//Petra// RZ