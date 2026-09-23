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Zelenskyy, Macron Discuss Air Defense, Winter Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron met in New York on Tuesday to discuss security cooperation and preparations to support Ukraine through the winter, according to reports.
Zelenskyy said the discussions included plans to obtain additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles using financing available through an EU loan framework.
“We continue working on the possibility of producing such air defense systems and missiles in Ukraine, as well as on the joint anti-ballistic program FREYJA with partners. We expect the first results this year,” he said.
Macron said he had held “in-depth” talks with Zelenskyy about Russian strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He warned that continued attacks could leave millions of Ukrainian households without adequate heating and electricity during the winter.
“France will stand alongside Ukraine to face the winter, and the G7 Energy group will also be mobilized by its side,” he said.
The French president also announced that France and Ukraine had concluded an agreement covering the delivery of radar systems. Paris will additionally supply interceptors intended to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
Zelenskyy said the discussions included plans to obtain additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles using financing available through an EU loan framework.
“We continue working on the possibility of producing such air defense systems and missiles in Ukraine, as well as on the joint anti-ballistic program FREYJA with partners. We expect the first results this year,” he said.
Macron said he had held “in-depth” talks with Zelenskyy about Russian strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He warned that continued attacks could leave millions of Ukrainian households without adequate heating and electricity during the winter.
“France will stand alongside Ukraine to face the winter, and the G7 Energy group will also be mobilized by its side,” he said.
The French president also announced that France and Ukraine had concluded an agreement covering the delivery of radar systems. Paris will additionally supply interceptors intended to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
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