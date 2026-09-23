MENAFN - GetNews)""The candles were created to bring the same feeling of care and craftsmanship that our customers know from our skincare into their homes. When someone lights a Sweetwater Labs candle, we want them to feel that same shift, the moment where daily life slows down and the space around them begins to feel like a ritual." - Nadia Doh, Co-Founder, Sweetwater Labs"New York-based natural skincare and lifestyle brand Sweetwater Labs is drawing a growing following for its eco-friendly wood wick candle collection, an all-natural line built around phenomenal scents, exceptionally long burn times, and the same standards that have shaped the brand's skincare catalog. The candles have become a favourite of customers looking to bring the Sweetwater Labs experience into their daily home rituals.

New York, NY, USA - Monday, September 23, 2026 - Sweetwater Labs, the New York-based natural skincare and lifestyle brand founded by Nadia Doh and Yoav Irom, is drawing a growing following for its eco-friendly wood wick candle collection, an all-natural line built around phenomenal scents, exceptionally long burn times, and the same standards that have shaped the brand's skincare catalog. The candles have become one of the brand's most-loved additions and give loyal Sweetwater Labs customers a new way to bring the brand into their daily home rituals.

The candle market is one of the most crowded categories in home lifestyle. Mass-produced candles fill every retail shelf, often built around paraffin wax, synthetic fragrances, and cotton wicks that burn quickly and unevenly. For customers who care about what they bring into their home, the mainstream candle aisle has long left something to be desired.

Sweetwater Labs designed its wood wick candle collection to be the opposite of that. Every candle in the line is all-natural, built around a wood wick that delivers a soft crackle as it burns and produces a longer, cleaner, more even burn than the standard cotton alternative. The scents are drawn from pure natural components, developed with the same decade of apothecary and botanical science research that shaped the Sweetwater Labs skincare catalog. The result is a candle that lasts longer, smells truer to nature, and reflects the same standards the brand holds every other product in the line to.

The eco-friendly framing is more than a marketing line. Wood wicks are a genuinely more sustainable choice than most cotton alternatives, and Sweetwater Labs pairs them with clean fragrance formulations to produce a candle that customers can feel good about lighting every day. That combination has resonated with a customer base that has become increasingly selective about what they burn in their homes.

Customers routinely describe the candles as central to their evening routine. Verified reviewers have praised the brand's fragrance work throughout the catalog, and the candles carry the same signature. "The scents are unreal. Each one is unique, fresh, and just feels right. From the moment you open the package, you can tell there is care in every detail." - RR.

That same standard shows up across the collection. The candles are made to be lit and relit, filling a room with a scent that feels like the brand's philosophy in physical form: natural, considered, honest, and beautiful.

The wood wick candle collection sits alongside Sweetwater Labs' full catalog of natural skincare, bath and body, perfumes, candles, and jewelry, available through the brand's online storefront. Many customers use the candles alongside the skincare and perfume lines to build a fully coordinated Sweetwater Labs ritual, from the moment they start their evening skincare routine through to the last quiet moments before bed.

Free shipping is offered across the United States with no minimum order. The brand's continuing recognition from People, Vanity Fair, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and Women's Health, alongside its recent Google Top Quality Store badge, reflects the standards behind every product in the line, candles included.

For customers looking for an all-natural candle that brings phenomenal scent, long burn, and thoughtful design into their daily home ritual, the Sweetwater Labs wood wick candle collection is available now at sweetwaterlabsnyc.

About Sweetwater Labs

Sweetwater Labs is a New York-based natural skincare and lifestyle brand founded by Nadia Doh and Yoav Irom. The company offers a full line of highly effective natural skincare, bath and body, perfumes, candles, and jewelry through its online storefront, with free shipping across the United States. Sweetwater Labs has been featured in People, Vanity Fair, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and Women's Health, and has been awarded the Google Top Quality Store badge. More information is available at sweetwaterlabsnyc.

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