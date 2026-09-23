Loosid Bridges The Gap Between Addiction Treatment Centers And Everyday Sobriety With Expanding Digital Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)Loosid has announced a major expansion of its digital ecosystem, providing a continuous support network for individuals in recovery and introducing robust management solutions for healthcare providers. By combining community resources, precise milestone tracking, and an AI-powered virtual mentor named SAM, the platform addresses the critical drop-off in support that often follows formal rehabilitation.

Modernizing Aftercare for Healthcare Providers For many clinical facilities, maintaining contact with patients after discharge is a major logistical hurdle. Loosid offers specialized healthcare patient engagement software that allows treatment centers to maintain an active, supportive relationship with former patients. Functioning as comprehensive behavioral health software, the platform equips organizations with a dedicated alumni engagement app for addiction treatment centers. This technology supports the daily management of addiction treatment alumni programs by creating a direct, secure line of communication between staff and graduates.

Whether a facility intends to launch a new recovery alumni program or scale an existing addiction treatment alumni program, Loosid provides the necessary digital infrastructure. Furthermore, the platform introduces specific AI tools for addiction treatment staff, allowing care teams to monitor broad engagement trends and better direct their resources. It serves as a highly effective post-treatment support platform for clients and a vital piece of patient engagement software healthcare providers can rely on to improve long-term recovery outcomes.

Daily Tools for the Individual At the consumer level, the loosid app operates as a comprehensive daily companion for those navigating an alcohol-free lifestyle. Unlike a basic quit alcohol app that simply counts days, Loosid integrates a sobriety calculator and a highly visual sobriety counter directly into a broader social network. Users who need a reliable sober app tracker can use the sober calculator to monitor their milestones while simultaneously discovering local, alcohol-free events.

Finding the right app for sobriety often means looking for sustained, interactive engagement rather than just personal metrics. As a premier sobriety app, Loosid provides the exact daily check-ins required to maintain focus and accountability. For anyone searching for a dependable stay sober app, this versatile sober app combines practical tracking tools with an active, welcoming community.

Continuing Care and Ongoing Community Engagement Transitioning out of structured rehab can be daunting, and Loosid acts as a continuing care app for rehab graduates to ease this shift. It operates as a practical post-treatment support program, giving individuals a safe space to ask questions, share struggles, and find encouragement from peers who understand the process.

The platform's virtual mentor, SAM, offers around-the-clock guidance to intercept moments of crisis, doubt, or isolation. Additionally, users can visit the loosid sober shop to find items that celebrate and validate their ongoing journey. As a multi-functional alumni engagement app, the platform ensures that the crucial community aspect of recovery is never more than a tap away, providing consistent support long after a patient leaves a clinical setting.

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About Loosid

Loosid is a digital platform and mobile app designed to support individuals living a sober lifestyle or recovering from addiction. The platform offers a safe community where users can connect, track their sobriety milestones, access recovery resources, attend alcohol-free events, and receive 24/7 AI-powered recovery support through its virtual mentor, SAM. Loosid's mission is to help people maintain long-term sobriety through community, accountability, and personalized support.