Kyrgyzstan Seeks To Strengthen Banking Links With Austria

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding interbank cooperation with Austria, including establishing direct links between banks of the two countries, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said in New York on September 22.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov made the remarks during a meeting with Federal President of Austria lexander Van der Bellen on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Sadyr Japarov noted that establishing direct links between Kyrgyz and Austrian banks would create additional opportunities to expand trade and investment cooperation.

In this regard, the Kyrgyz president proposed considering the possibility of opening correspondent accounts between banks of the two countries, as well as establishing a branch of one of the Austrian banks in Kyrgyzstan.

Alexander Van der Bellen expressed the Austrian side's readiness to consider these proposals and said that he would submit them to the Austrian Ministry of Finance for review.

The development of direct banking cooperation could contribute to strengthening financial ties between Kyrgyzstan and Austria, while creating additional mechanisms for international settlements and supporting bilateral trade and investment.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Austria have been developing bilateral economic ties, with financial cooperation identified as one of the areas with potential for further expansion. Direct correspondent banking links could provide additional channels for cross-border payments and facilitate financial operations between businesses and institutions in the two countries.