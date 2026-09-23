Azerbaijan To Clear Of Mines And Prepare Elbaydash Ore Deposit For Operation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Elbaydash ore deposit will be cleared of mines and other explosives and prepared for operation in Azerbaijan.

This is outlined in the "State program on the development of the mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industry for 2027–2030," approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The decree noted that areas within the deposit site contaminated with mines and explosive ordnance will be identified and cleared. The cleared area will be prepared for operational use.

The primary implementing agency for the process is the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). The other implementing agency is the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated