KMG International Opens First Filling Stations On Romania's Motorway

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KMG International's subsidiary Rompetrol Downstream has opened the first filling stations in Romania on the new A3 motorway, also known as the Transylvania Motorway, KazaMunayGas (KMG) said.

The facilities are located 20 kilometers from the city of Targu Mures and offer motorists modern fuel and related services on one of the region's key transport routes.

“The opening of the two new filling stations marks another stage in KMG International's strategy to develop its retail business and expand its presence on the European market,” the company said.

Each new station occupies an area of 271 square meters and includes food service and retail outlets. The infrastructure comprises three multi-fuel dispensers, one high-speed fuel dispenser, a separate dispenser for AdBlue, a reagent used in modern diesel vehicles to reduce harmful emissions, and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refueling facility. The stations are also equipped with four fast-charging points for electric vehicles, as well as 42 parking spaces for passenger cars and 11 parking spaces for trucks.

In the near term, the company plans to open four more facilities on bypass roads around the cities of Brasov and Suceava.

As of the end of June 2026, the Rompetrol Downstream network comprised 1,208 fuel facilities, including company-owned and partner filling stations, Express mobile stations and internal fuel bases.

The retail network also includes more than 280 LPG facilities, around 7,000 bottled gas sales points and three gas terminals. Logistical support is provided by six oil depots located in various regions of Romania.

KMG International is a global oil and gas company headquartered in Amsterdam. It operates primarily across Europe and Central Asia, with activities spanning oil refining, trading, petrochemical production, and retail fuel distribution.