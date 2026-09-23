Trevor Noah, Esther Perel, And Dame Jacinda Ardern To Headline Nordic Business Forum 2027 In Helsinki

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 5,000 Tickets Sold Within 24 Hours Following the Publishment of the 2027 Theme and First Speakers

Helsinki, Finland, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Thursday, during its 2026 confernce, Nordic Business Forum announced the dates, theme, and first speakers for next year's conference, set to take place on September 22-23, 2027, at Messukeskus (Helsinki Expo) in Finland. The publication resulted in great interest among the audience of business leaders: over 5,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours, showing strong interest for next year's event.

Event Theme: Clarity

With clarity being the overall theme, the event program is built around three essential leadership capabilities: trust, focus, and execution. Trust will examine how leaders build credibility, connection, and common ground-even when people see the world differently. Focus will explore how leaders can cut through distraction and complexity to concentrate attention on what truly matters. Execution will look at how clear direction can be transformed into aligned action, sustained performance, and meaningful results.

The event is expected to gather over 8,000 business leaders from around the world, offering a two-day program of timely insights on business and leadership development.

Headline Speakers Announced

The first confirmed speakers for Nordic Business Forum 2027 include globally recognized business leaders, authors, and thinkers:



Trevor Noah - Comedian and Bestselling Author

Esther Perel - Psychotherapist, Author, and Podcaster

The Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern - Prime Minister of New Zealand (2017-2023)

Mark Ritson - Marketing Professor and Brand Consultant

Raja Rajamannar - Senior Fellow, Former CMCO at Mastercard

Rachel Botsman - Trust & Thinking Expert and Author

Cal Newport - Productivity Expert and Computer Science Professor Philippe Aghion - Nobel Prize-Winning Economist and Professor

More speakers will be announced once confirmed.

Quotes from Nordic Business Forum Leadership Team:

“We live in a world of unlimited information, accelerating AI, and constant disruption. Intelligence is everywhere, but clarity is rare,” says Priit Liiv, CEO of Nordic Business Forum.“The challenge for business leaders is no longer how to access more knowledge. We need clarity; clarity about what matters, clarity about where we are going, and clarity that gives people the confidence to move.”

"Today, we have access to more intelligence and possibilities than ever before,” says Ville Saarikalle, Head of Speaker Relations at Nordic Business Forum. But more information does not automatically lead to stronger leadership. Clarity is what allows us to distinguish what matters, align people around a direction, and move from possibility to progress. That is the conversation we want to create at NBF next year."

Media Accreditation:



A limited number of media passes are available, granting access to the full conference experience, including catering, a media working space, and potential interviews with speakers and event guests. Media representatives can apply for in-person or online accreditation here.

About Nordic Business Forum:



Nordic Business Forum is Europe's leading organizer of business and leadership conferences. The company empowers leaders to change the world by delivering world-class content and encouraging international networks. Through its annual flagship event in Helsinki and other regional forums, the organization connects ambitious professionals with transformative ideas, people, and perspectives.

Attachments



Nordic Business Forum 2027 publishment on 17 September Oprah Winfrey at Nordic Business Forum 2026

CONTACT: Heli Hänninen Nordic Business Forum +35844340050...