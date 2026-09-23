Toobit Launches Exclusively VIP R4 Event With 250,000 USDT In Rewards

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its Exclusively VIP R4 event, offering eligible VIP traders a share of a 250,000 USDT prize pool through guaranteed-win lucky draws and milestone rewards.

Running from September 23 at 10:00 UTC to October 7 at 10:00 UTC, the event allows participants to earn lucky draw chances by completing deposit, futures trading, and Toobit Earn milestones. Every lucky draw delivers a guaranteed prize, with rewards including an iPhone Duo.

VIP traders can participate across three activities:



Activity 1: Deposit and trade futures. Participants can earn up to 25 lucky draw chances by reaching both deposit and cumulative futures trading volume milestones. Requirements range from a 100 USDT deposit and 2,000 USDT in futures trading volume for one draw chance, up to a 10,000 USDT deposit and 3,000,000 USDT in futures trading volume for 25 chances. Eligible deposits must remain in the participant's account for at least 48 hours.

Activity 2: Subscribe to Toobit Earn. Participants can collect up to five additional draw chances by subscribing assets to Toobit Earn. Subscriptions of 500 USDT earn one chance, while subscriptions of 20,000 USDT earn five. All supported tokens are eligible, with no minimum holding period required. Activity 3: Complete every milestone. The first 50 participants to complete all milestones across Activities 1 and 2 will each receive an additional 1,000 USDT reward.



The event combines Toobit's VIP benefits with multiple ways for active traders to unlock additional rewards across trading and Earn products.

To participate, eligible VIP traders must register on the event page during the event period. Full eligibility requirements, reward distribution details, and event terms are available on the official announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email:...

Website:

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at