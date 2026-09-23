YIJIAHE Draws Strong Regional Interest With Commercial Cleaning Robots And Power-Facility Solutions At SFMA EXPO 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an intelligent robotics solutions provider, successfully concluded its showcase at SFMA EXPO 2026, presenting its innovative commercial cleaning and power-facility robotic solutions.









At the exhibition, YIJIAHE presented a combined lineup featuring both its Smart Cleaning and Smart Power series. The cleaning showcase highlighted the J20 compact cleaner for narrow and furniture-dense spaces, the J36 intelligent cleaner with dynamic mapping for layout-changing environments, and the J40 5-in-1 multi-surface cleaner for mixed-floor areas such as hotel lobbies and mosques.

Alongside these, the power-facility lineup featured and the D200 intelligent operation robot, which combines automated inspection, high-precision visual servoing, and on-site operation for specialized tasks, as well as the SI300 intelligent compact inspection robot for power distribution rooms.









Throughout the event, YIJIAHE's interactive live demonstrations emerged as a primary highlight of the exhibition floor, drawing significant foot traffic and engagement from visitors. Industry professionals, potential supply chain partners, and regional distributors gathered at the booth to observe real-time dynamic obstacle avoidance and automated inspection routines. These demonstrations sparked extensive discussions regarding deployment scenarios, local technology integration, and prospective commercial distribution agreements.

“Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region are rapidly advancing smart infrastructure and facility management capabilities, opening vast possibilities for advanced robotics,” said Qing Liu, general manager of YIJIAHE's Smart Power Business Division.“Our showcase at SFMA EXPO marks a vital step in expanding our footprint across the GCC. We look forward to working closely with regional partners to deliver reliable, intelligent, and efficient robotic solutions tailored to local operational needs.”









Building on its growing international presence, YIJIAHE has delivered commercial cleaning products in more than 20 countries worldwide. Strong regional engagement at SFMA EXPO 2026 provides a foundation for the company's next phase of GCC market development. The company is also expanding overseas sales channels, localized technical teams, and comprehensive post-sales service networks to support regional deployment and a rapidly growing global client base.









About YIJIAHE

YIJIAHE is an intelligent robotics solutions provider integrating technologies in mobility, perception, manipulation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. Through its“Robotics + Industries” strategy, the company develops intelligent robotic solutions for real-world applications across multiple industries.

Media Contact

Yarina, Head of Overseas Marketing, YIJIAHE

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