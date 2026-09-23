NIO and HERE Technologies expand European collaboration to support fresher maps and Navigation on Autopilot driving experiences

Expanded collaboration brings continuously refreshed location intelligence across NIO's entire European vehicle lineup, supporting smarter navigation experiences and future assisted driving innovation.



Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the world's leading mapping and location data company, and NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO), a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced an expanded collaboration to advance intelligent navigation and future AI-driven driving experiences across Europe.

Building on the successful deployment of HERE's industry-leading location technologies in NIO vehicles, the expanded collaboration now extends beyond Firefly to NIO's entire European vehicle lineup, including the ET5, ET7, EL6, EL7 and EL8. The collaboration combines HERE's automotive grade location intelligence with NIO's innovation in smart electric vehicles to deliver the evolution of NOA and future intelligent driving experiences tailored for European roads and drivers.

As vehicles become increasingly software-defined and intelligent, high-quality location intelligence plays a vital role in helping vehicles understand and respond to the road environment. Continuously refreshed map data provides critical context about road conditions, traffic regulations, lane configurations and other real-world changes, supporting safer, more informed and more capable driving experiences.

As part of the expanded relationship, NIO is adopting HERE's streaming map capabilities to deliver fresher map content across European markets. By providing continuous updates on road network changes, traffic regulations and points of interest, HERE helps NIO ensure drivers benefit from more accurate, reliable and up-to-date navigation experiences.

"NIO is committed to delivering a premium intelligent mobility experience for our customers around the world," said Chris Chen, Vice President of NIO Global Business Development. "By deepening our collaboration with HERE, we are providing drivers with more up-to-date map experiences today while strengthening the foundation for future innovations in intelligent navigation and assisted driving across Europe."

Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies said: "As Chinese automotive brands continue expanding globally, they need reliable, fresh and scalable location intelligence to deliver the driving experiences customers expect. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with NIO and support its European growth journey through advanced mapping, navigation and location technologies. Together, we are delivering a navigation experience tailored for European consumers, while shaping the next generation of intelligent driving."

Driving innovation across Europe

By combining NIO's innovation in smart EV technologies with HERE's AI-powered location intelligence, mapping expertise and automotive-grade map content, the two companies are laying the foundation for next-generation assisted driving capabilities tailored to the unique requirements of European road networks and driving environments.

Looking ahead, HERE and NIO will continue exploring how advanced location intelligence and fresh map intelligence can help accelerate the development and deployment of AI-driven driving experiences, including future innovations enabled by NIO World Model (NIO's end to end AI driving architecture) and NOA.

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

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NIO & firefly

Nenah Bonarius

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About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

About NIO

NIO is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in November 2014. Dedicated to shaping a sustainable and brighter future together by providing high-performance smart electric vehicles and exceptional user experience, NIO is the first car company listed on the NYSE, HKEX and SGX. NIO currently has three major brands under its umbrella: NIO, ONVO and firefly. Ten years into establishment, NIO is now one of the leading companies in the global premium smart electric vehicle market, committed to fostering its own research and development capabilities for core technologies, the company had filed for and obtained over 13,000 patents. Additionally, NIO has developed NIO Full Stack, a collection of 12 technology domains. Currently, NIO has R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in over 10 locations, including Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Budapest, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. Additionally, it has built a sales and service network across 24 countries and regions, including China, Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central America. NIO Inc. currently offers eight premium smart electric vehicle models under the NIO brand, two smart electric vehicles under the ONVO brand and one small, smart, high-end electric vehicle under firefly brand. As of September 1, 2026, NIO Inc.'s cumulative deliveries reached 1,260,485 vehicles, reinforcing its position as a leader in advancing technological innovation and premium brand development in China's smart EV industry.



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NIO and HERE Technologies expand European collaboration to support fresher maps and Navigation on Autopilot driving experiences