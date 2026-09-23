Ifast Global Bank Enhances Its Financial Tools With 'Get Paid' Features For Faster And Simpler Business Payments
- Launch: iFAST Global Bank introduces 'Get paid', an integrated payment management solution that enables businesses to instantly top up account balances, create personalised payment links, generate QR codes, and issue professional invoices for seamless payment collection. All included at no additional cost. Purpose: The solution centralises payment collection and tracking, helping businesses improve operational efficiency, simplify invoicing and gain greater visibility over incoming funds.
LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFAST Global Bank (“the Bank”) today announced the launch of 'Get Paid', a new payment management solution for its Commercial Banking customers. The feature enables businesses to receive, track and manage payments through personalised payment links, QR codes and invoices.
The solution is designed to address a common challenge faced by businesses: collecting payments efficiently while maintaining clear visibility over incoming transactions.
“Many SMEs rely on manual bank transfers, multiple payment platforms or traditional invoicing processes that can make payment reconciliation time-consuming and fragmented. Our new payments solution provides businesses with a simple and secure way to request, receive and track payments, helping business owners spend less time on administration and more time growing their business,” said Steve Chu, Commercial Banking Manager of iFAST Global Bank.
About Get PaidUsing Get Paid Through Payment Links and QR Codes
Payments are received directly into the business's Multi-Currency Business Account, with instant payment notifications and real-time visibility through the dashboard. This enables businesses to monitor payment status more efficiently and maintain better oversight of their cash flow.
Businesses also benefit from flexible controls over each payment request, including the ability to customise brand logos, set expiry dates, define payment limits and determine the number of permitted uses for each payment link or QR code. Unlimited payment requests can be created at no additional cost, with no monthly subscription fees.
In addition, Get Paid includes built-in invoicing
For more information about Get Paid and the iFAST Global Bank Multi-Currency Business Account, please visit the Get Paid page on the iFAST Global Bank website.
*Add Money, Payment links, QR codes currently support GBP only
About the Multi-Currency Business Account
As a licensed UK bank authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and PRA, iFAST Global Bank offers eligible deposits protected up to £120,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
Key features of the Multi-Currency Business Current Account include:
- No monthly fees: No tiered subscription plans or account maintenance charges. Interest on everyday balances: Businesses earn 2.65% AER^ (variable) on GBP everyday balances, allowing working capital to continue generating returns while remaining accessible. Multi-currency access: Hold, receive, spend and transfer across eleven major currencies: GBP, EUR, USD, SGD, HKD, CNY, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD and AED. Ability to onboard oversea shareholders: iFAST Business can onboard UK-registered businesses with non-resident shareholders and oversea entities, supported by a dedicated relationship manager throughout the onboarding process. Fixed term deposits: For businesses with larger reserves, fixed term deposits are available at rates of up to 4.50% AER^ on GBP balances. International currency conversion payments: Free for transfers of £2,500 or equivalent and above. For transfers below that threshold, a flat fee of £15 per transaction applies. Free inbound and domestic payments: Domestic sterling payments and inbound international payments are free of charge.
About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank
iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$32.64 billion as of 31 March 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK.
iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 per eligible customer or authorised firm.
For more information, visit and
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Disclaimers:
^Interest rates are variable and subject to change. For up-to-date rates, refer to /commercial-banking
Fixed Term Deposits are subject to a fixed deposit term. Early withdrawal before maturity is not permitted unless under exceptional circumstances and may result in loss of all accrued interest. A 14-day cooling-off period applies from the date of application, during which you may cancel your fixed term deposit without penalty. More details can be found on our website at . Deposits up to £120,000 are fully protected by FSCS (Financial Services Compensation Scheme). More details: . T&Cs apply.
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