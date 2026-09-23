Ifast Global Bank Enhances Its Financial Tools With 'Get Paid' Features For Faster And Simpler Business Payments

Payments are received directly into the business's Multi-Currency Business Account, with instant payment notifications and real-time visibility through the dashboard. This enables businesses to monitor payment status more efficiently and maintain better oversight of their cash flow.

Businesses also benefit from flexible controls over each payment request, including the ability to customise brand logos, set expiry dates, define payment limits and determine the number of permitted uses for each payment link or QR code. Unlimited payment requests can be created at no additional cost, with no monthly subscription fees.

In addition, Get Paid includes built-in invoicing

For more information about Get Paid and the iFAST Global Bank Multi-Currency Business Account, please visit the Get Paid page on the iFAST Global Bank website.

*Add Money, Payment links, QR codes currently support GBP only

About the Multi-Currency Business Account

As a licensed UK bank authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and PRA, iFAST Global Bank offers eligible deposits protected up to £120,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Key features of the Multi-Currency Business Current Account include:



No monthly fees: No tiered subscription plans or account maintenance charges.

Interest on everyday balances: Businesses earn 2.65% AER^ (variable) on GBP everyday balances, allowing working capital to continue generating returns while remaining accessible.

Multi-currency access: Hold, receive, spend and transfer across eleven major currencies: GBP, EUR, USD, SGD, HKD, CNY, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD and AED.

Ability to onboard oversea shareholders: iFAST Business can onboard UK-registered businesses with non-resident shareholders and oversea entities, supported by a dedicated relationship manager throughout the onboarding process.

Fixed term deposits: For businesses with larger reserves, fixed term deposits are available at rates of up to 4.50% AER^ on GBP balances.

International currency conversion payments: Free for transfers of £2,500 or equivalent and above. For transfers below that threshold, a flat fee of £15 per transaction applies. Free inbound and domestic payments: Domestic sterling payments and inbound international payments are free of charge.



About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$32.64 billion as of 31 March 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK.

iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 per eligible customer or authorised firm.

For more information, visit and

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | ... / ...

Disclaimers:

^Interest rates are variable and subject to change. For up-to-date rates, refer to /commercial-banking

Fixed Term Deposits are subject to a fixed deposit term. Early withdrawal before maturity is not permitted unless under exceptional circumstances and may result in loss of all accrued interest. A 14-day cooling-off period applies from the date of application, during which you may cancel your fixed term deposit without penalty. More details can be found on our website at . Deposits up to £120,000 are fully protected by FSCS (Financial Services Compensation Scheme). More details: . T&Cs apply.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at