Anaconda Biomed Secures $56 Million Financing From New And Existing Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proceeds used to complete ongoing ATHENA pivotal IDE study, continue product development, and secure global regulatory approvals for neurovascular portfolio

BARCELONA, Spain and MARIN, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda Biomed, a medical technology company developing a next-generation portfolio of novel thrombectomy catheters based on its core funnel catheter technology platform, today announced the closing of a $56 million financing round with participation from new and existing investors. Proceeds will support product development and clinical work, including completion of the ongoing ATHENA pivotal IDE study, a prospective, randomized, 327-subject trial intended to evaluate the safety and performance of the ANA Funnel Catheter.

Omega Funds led the round, along with new investor Spain's Co-investment fund (FOCO, which is managed by COFIDES) and continued participation from Asabys (Sabadell Asabys II), Ysios Capital, and CDTI (through its SICC Innvierte).

“This latest funding round allows us to further advance our work in the acute treatment of those suffering a stroke, with the goal of reducing disability and death caused by large vessel occlusive disease,” said Trent Reutiman, Chief Executive Officer of Anaconda Biomed.“The support of this leading group of investors reflects the growing confidence in our technology platform, and the funds raised will ensure that the company has the required resources to complete the clinical and regulatory requirements. We sincerely appreciate the commitment of this prestigious group of investors.”

Claudio Nessi, Managing Director of Omega Funds, added:“Anaconda is bringing a next-generation solution to the large and growing ischemic stroke market. For millions of patients around the world, its portfolio of products offers hope for better treatment outcomes. With a very strong team, led by Trent Reutiman, we believe that Anaconda has the resources and unique technology to establish itself in the very active interventional neurovascular device market.”

Anaconda's proprietary Funnel Catheter platform is a novel endovascular technology designed to improve clot capture, reduce embolic complications and maximize brain reperfusion. In combining aspiration power with flow-arrest and flow-reversal, the platform may address clot retrieval, fragmentation and downstream embolization, taking on thrombectomy's most persistent challenges. Anaconda's product portfolio will include supplementary tools such as stent retrievers, sheaths, and guidewires designed to complement the use of the funnel catheter technology and pave the way for additional clinical applications.

Anaconda targets a large, underpenetrated and expanding stroke intervention market. Strokes cause seven million deaths annually. Most of these (65%) are ischemic strokes, with 30% of these patients treated using mechanical thrombectomy. This translates to nearly 270,000 mechanical thrombectomy procedures performed globally in 2026, representing only a fraction of the total addressable market.

Anaconda has established a state-of-the-art production facility on the edge of Barcelona. Direct control of the key development and manufacturing processes provides nimble, efficient and iterative product expansion capabilities. The company is establishing meaningful manufacturing trade secrets associated with its core technology.

About Anaconda Biomed

Anaconda Biomed is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to reducing disability and death caused by stroke and other neurovascular diseases. Anaconda's proprietary Funnel Catheter platform is a novel endovascular technology designed to improve clot capture, reduce embolic complications and maximize brain reperfusion. By combining aspiration power similar to large-bore catheters with the flow-arrest and flow-reversal benefits typically associated with balloon guide catheters, Anaconda seeks to capture microemboli before they cause new vessel occlusions, supporting more complete reperfusion, easier clot retrieval and fewer device passes.

Anaconda is developing a portfolio of products built on this technology, spanning mechanical thrombectomy, aspiration-first stroke treatment and carotid interventions, including the ANA5, ANA6, ANA8 and the Conda stent retriever.

The ANA Funnel Catheter is an investigational device in the United States. Limited by United States law to investigational use. The ANA5 Funnel Catheter is CE mark approved.

For more information, please visit and follow the company on LinkedIn.

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