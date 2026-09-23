Bitwise Launches First Crypto ETP Tracking Lighter, A Fast-Growing Challenger To Hyperliquid
|ETP Name
|Bitwise Lighter Staking ETP
|Primary Ticker
|BLIT
|ISIN / WKN
|DE000A4AV9T5 / A4AV9T
|Index Benchmark
|Kaiko Lighter Reference Rate
|TER
|0.85% p.a.
|Issuer
|Bitwise Europe GmbH
|Domicile
|Germany
The product is structured to support staking, which is expected to commence once the ETP has reached a sufficient level of assets under management to enable efficient staking operations. Until staking is activated, the ETP provides exposure to the price performance of LIT only, without generating any staking-related returns. The commencement of staking will be communicated separately, together with all relevant details.
Disclaimer: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The value of the ETP may go down as well as up, and investors may not recover the amount invested. The ETP is subject to market risk, liquidity risk, custody risk, and regulatory risk. More information available at .
An overview of the products mentioned is available here: Bitwise Product List
Media contact:
JEA Associates
John McLeod
00 44 7886 920436
...
About Bitwise
Bitwise is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency-focused asset managers, with more than $11 billion in client assets under management. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of managing a wide range of index and active solutions via ETPs, Staking, Vaults, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies - both in the U.S. and in Europe. For more information, visit bitwiseinvestments.eu
Warning: Risks of Crypto ETPs
Investments in crypto-linked products and crypto assets involve high risks. The capital invested is at risk, and losses up to the full amount invested are possible. Investors should note that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including:
- Volatility risk: The prices of crypto assets and exchange-traded crypto products (ETPs) may be subject to significant fluctuations. Liquidity risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary and affect the execution of transactions. Custody risk: Despite being held with specialized and regulated custodians, digital assets may remain vulnerable to cyberattacks and technical disruptions. Regulatory risk: The treatment of crypto-assets is subject to evolving regulatory frameworks. Market risk: Broad market movements can significantly impact the value of the ETP. Lock-up periods where assets may not be immediately redeemable. Slashing risk, where misbehavior or validator error may result in partial loss of staked funds. Network or protocol changes that may affect staking rewards or availability.
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an invitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Potential investors should seek independent advice and carefully review the relevant information in the respective bond terms and conditions, the relevant Key Information Document, and the accompanying base prospectus, particularly the risk factors. The ETPs issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH are intended for investors with experience in dealing with cryptocurrencies and may be difficult to understand. The relevant documents are available at #Documents
The base prospectus has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Such approval should not be construed as an endorsement of the quality of the securities. Potential investors should read the base prospectus before making an investment decision to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of an investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The market price of ETPs may fluctuate; they do not offer a fixed income and may not exactly track the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.
In the United Kingdom and France: This press release is directed solely at persons who are investment professionals. It must not be acted upon or relied upon by any other person, including retail clients and the general public. The BLIT ETP is not available to retail clients in the United Kingdom and France.
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