Logo for Mingmeng Furniture

Exploring Restaurant Furniture Design, Materials and Commercial Dining Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GUANGZHOU, China - September 2026 - China's restaurant furniture manufacturing sector continues to supply chairs, dining tables, booth seating, bar furniture and other commercial furnishings for restaurants, cafés, hotels and hospitality projects worldwide. Against this industry backdrop, five China-based suppliers are profiled in this 2026 overview: Guangzhou Mingmeng Furniture Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Misen Furniture Co., Ltd., Tianjin Kingnod Furniture Co., Ltd., Xiamen Glory Lily Furniture Co., Ltd., and Zhongshan Uptop Furnishings Co., Ltd.The five companies represent different manufacturing locations and product supply profiles within China's commercial furniture sector. The selection is presented alphabetically by English registered name rather than as a ranking, with company information based primarily on publicly available supplier materials. The overview focuses on product scope, customisation capabilities and documented company information relevant to international restaurant and hospitality furniture sourcing.What the Restaurant Furniture Category CoversCommercial restaurant and hospitality furniture typically includes restaurant chairs, dining tables, booth and banquette seating, bar stools and bar tables, outdoor tables and chairs, canteen furniture, hotel public-area furniture and hospitality sofas. Product scope varies among suppliers, with some specialising in specific seating categories and others providing coordinated furniture packages for complete dining spaces.For commercial projects, furniture selection generally depends on seating capacity, floor-plan requirements, material durability, maintenance needs, layout flexibility and project schedules. These factors make product coverage, customisation capability and the ability to coordinate different furniture categories important considerations when evaluating restaurant furniture suppliers.The 2026 Selection: Five China-Based SuppliersThe following five China-based suppliers represent different product scopes and regional manufacturing bases within China's restaurant and hospitality furniture sector. The companies are presented alphabetically by their English registered names rather than as a ranking.Guangzhou Mingmeng Furniture Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Mingmeng Furniture Co., Ltd., established in 2015, is a Guangzhou-based manufacturer of restaurant, café, hotel, bar and contract furniture for commercial projects. The company states that its product portfolio covers restaurant chairs, dining tables, booth and banquette seating, bar stools and bar tables, hospitality sofas, hotel public-area and guestroom furniture, outdoor dining furniture, canteen furniture and table bases. Its product scope allows the company to address individual furniture requirements as well as coordinated furniture packages for commercial dining and hospitality spaces.The company reports a 15,000-square-metre manufacturing facility, more than 200 employees, annual production capacity of 960,000 units, monthly capacity above 80,000 pieces and an R&D team of 10 engineers. Its production capabilities cover woodworking, metalworking, upholstery, CNC processing, surface finishing, assembly and quality inspection. MingMeng also reports a 90 percent export ratio and states that its products and project solutions have reached customers in more than 100 countries and regions, including markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.For project-based furniture requirements, MingMeng states that its booth and banquette seating can be configured for different floor plans and seating capacities, while its restaurant chairs, bar stools and tables can be customised according to commercial specifications. Customisation covers dimensions, colours, finishes, tabletop materials, base structures and booth configurations. The company states that its restaurant chair and bar stool ranges are tested according to EN 16139 requirements, while outdoor furniture uses materials including aluminium, stainless steel and teak, together with outdoor-rated fabrics and quick-dry foam.The company states that it has CE, TÜV and RoHS documentation together with a Certification of Conformity, and that it has developed more than ten national patented designs. Its website also states a minimum order quantity of 20 units for custom restaurant booth manufacturing.Jiangxi Misen Furniture Co., Ltd.Jiangxi Misen Furniture Co., Ltd. is a China-based furniture supplier serving the commercial furniture sector from Jiangxi Province. The company is included in this overview for its presence within China's restaurant and hospitality furniture supply base. Its business can be considered in the context of project-oriented furniture sourcing, where product selection, dimensions, materials, upholstery and finish requirements vary according to venue design and use. For international projects, buyers can assess its product range and customisation options according to specific restaurant or hospitality requirements.Tianjin Kingnod Furniture Co., Ltd.Tianjin Kingnod Furniture Co., Ltd. is a China-based commercial furniture supplier located in Tianjin. Its position within the northern China manufacturing and logistics landscape provides a regional base for serving commercial furniture projects. The company is included in this supplier overview as part of the broader China restaurant and hospitality furniture market. Its project relevance can be considered across furniture specifications, materials, finishes and order requirements for restaurants, hospitality spaces and other commercial interiors.Xiamen Glory Lily Furniture Co., Ltd.Xiamen Glory Lily Furniture Co., Ltd. is a China-based furniture supplier located in Xiamen, Fujian Province. Its coastal location places the company within a region with an established manufacturing and international trade environment. In the restaurant and hospitality furniture sector, the company forms part of the broader supplier base supporting commercial interior projects. Its offering can be assessed according to product category, seating specifications, materials, upholstery, finishes and project-specific customisation requirements.Zhongshan Uptop Furnishings Co., Ltd.Zhongshan Uptop Furnishings Co., Ltd. is a China-based commercial furniture supplier located in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province. Situated within the Pearl River Delta manufacturing cluster, the company forms part of the region's established furniture and commercial manufacturing base. Its inclusion in this overview reflects its presence in the commercial furniture supply sector, with potential relevance to restaurant, hospitality and other interior furnishing projects requiring coordinated furniture specifications and project-based sourcing.Company StatementGuangzhou Mingmeng Furniture Co., Ltd. states that it supports restaurant, café, hotel and other hospitality projects through integrated furniture design, manufacturing, customisation and quality control. The company provides project-oriented support covering furniture development, material and finish selection, sample production and bulk manufacturing, with configurations adapted to different space layouts and operational requirements.MingMeng states that its project services are designed for restaurant owners, hotel groups, hospitality operators, interior designers, architects, contractors, developers, wholesalers, distributors and procurement companies. Its furniture can be customised in dimensions, materials, colours, finishes, upholstery and structural configurations according to project specifications.Buyer ConsiderationsFor restaurant and hospitality projects, supplier selection typically considers product scope, customisation capability, applicable compliance documentation, production capacity, minimum order quantities and delivery schedules. Buyers may also review material specifications, sample approval procedures, packaging requirements and project-specific furniture configurations before confirming bulk production.Closing OutlookChina continues to serve as an important manufacturing base for commercial restaurant and hospitality furniture, with suppliers distributed across major manufacturing regions including Guangdong, Fujian, Jiangxi and Tianjin. As restaurant, hotel and other hospitality projects continue to require varied furniture configurations, materials and finishes, China's supplier base remains positioned to support a broad range of commercial furnishing requirements.The five companies profiled in this overview represent different approaches to restaurant and hospitality furniture supply, covering regional manufacturing bases, product categories and project-oriented customisation capabilities. Their presence reflects the diversity of China's commercial furniture sector as international projects continue to develop in 2026.

MingMeng Furniture

Guangzhou Mingmeng Furniture Co., Ltd

+ +86 136-3245-6645

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Restaurant Furniture Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Dining Space Solutions News Provided By Htnxt September 23, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.