Optimum Patient Care & Pangaea Data Launch AI Partnership To Close Care Gaps & Demonstrate Quality Improvement At Scale

The logos of OPC and Pangaea data

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pangaea Data (Pangaea), provider of a guideline-configured AI platform designed to find and close care gaps across hard-to-diagnose conditions, and Optimum Patient Care (OPC), a leading organisation in standardising and improving quality of care by building global databases and registries through its international network of healthcare clinicians, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver an AI-enhanced Quality Improvement solution designed to help healthcare organisations identify unmet clinical need, close care gaps and demonstrate measurable clinical, operational and economic impact at scale.Healthcare organisations know that significant numbers of patients fall into care gaps, meaning they are not referred for appropriate screening, treatments or trials according to published guidelines and protocols, despite relevant information being available in their records. However, finding these patients across complex longitudinal electronic health record (EHR) data at the point of care and translating the latest evidence-based insights into clinical action remains challenging.Pangaea and OPC are combining complementary capabilities to address this challenge end-to-end, across multiple disease areas. Pangaea brings its guideline-configured AI platform, that has been validated across numerous hard-to-diagnose conditions, to find patients who may be falling into care gaps and support clinical workflows within existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and processes, in accordance with applicable compliance policies. OPC brings established networks of healthcare sites worldwide, which are committed to Quality Improvement. In the UK alone, this model has underpinned the Optimum Patient Care Research Database (OPCRD) with more than 1,200 primary care sites with over 30 million de-identified patients, which is available for ethically approved research. Together, the organisations will connect the full cycle from identifying to addressing unmet need and implementing quality standards and guidelines. The impact of this solution can also be independently evaluated and published by the Observational & Pragmatic Research Institute (OPRI).Identifying and quantifying unmet need across patient populationsIntegrated into the EHR and existing clinical workflows behind a healthcare organisation's firewall, Pangaea's platform automatically processes patient EHRs and reasons against existing guidelines and protocols to find patients who may be falling into care gaps.Pangaea's approach has been validated across numerous disease areas and clinical disciplines, demonstrating high levels of accuracy, usability and performance compared with alternative approaches, including prompting of Large Language Models (LLMs). This enables healthcare organisations to quantify the scale and drivers of unmet need, including screening and treatment gaps, clinical trial matching and patient cohorts requiring immediate attention, without requiring clinicians to manually search records or pre-empt such unknown gaps and prompt LLMs to find these patients.The platform provides clinicians with an at-a-glance summary of the evidence supporting a potential care gap, alongside appropriate next-step considerations for clinical review. This supports actions such as screening, testing, treatment and clinical trial consideration, while helping streamline referrals, MDT preparation and other clinical workflows.Pangaea's platform also tracks patients through testing, treatment and follow-up, highlighting unresolved care gaps at both the individual patient and population level, reducing the operational workload required from participating healthcare organisations and allowing clinical teams to focus on patient interaction, clinical judgement and treatment.Combining technology with Quality Improvement expertiseThe collaboration combines Pangaea's clinically validated, technology-enabled patient intelligence and workflow automation with OPC's established networks and approaches to running and evaluating Quality Improvement programmes.OPC will provide direct support to participating sites to translate identified opportunities into sustainable improvements in clinical practice. Its extensive global network(s) provides a platform through which the approach can be implemented across healthcare settings. Participating healthcare organisations can be independently assessed and have their progress and achievement recognised against relevant quality indicators, supporting recognition and accreditation of sites as centres of excellence."We have consistently proven that when guideline recommendations are implemented, clinical outcomes improve, yet clinicians need to be supported within their normal clinical workflows to prevent missed opportunities of improving patient outcomes at scale in daily practice'' said Professor David Price, Founder of Optimum Patient Care. ''We are excited to collaborate with Pangea's AI-enabled platform to scale our evidence and recognise centres of excellence across existing or new healthcare systems and sites worldwide.'Measuring and demonstrating impactOPC and OPRI will support longitudinal outcomes evaluation, health economic analysis and publication, providing an independent evidence base for the clinical, operational and economic value generated through the programme."Healthcare organisations have vast amounts of longitudinal patient data, yet turning that data into action that improves care remains a significant challenge," said Dr. Vibhor Gupta, Founder and CEO of Pangaea Data. "By combining Pangaea's AI-driven platform with OPC's Quality Improvement expertise, extensive primary care network and independent evaluation capabilities, we can help healthcare organisations identify unmet need to take action and demonstrate measurable impact. Together, we are creating a scalable model for delivering and evidencing transformation in care."The collaboration provides a scalable pathway from discovery to intervention to independent evidence of impact, with the aim of creating a repeatable Quality Improvement model that can be applied across different diseases and healthcare settings.-ENDS-

Antonella Scimemi

Burlington PR

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Optimum Patient Care & Pangaea Data Launch AI Partnership to Close Care Gaps & Demonstrate Quality Improvement at Scale News Provided By Burlington PR September 23, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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