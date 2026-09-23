ELECTE Launches Version 4.5 And Unveils A New Brand Identity

ELECTE. A New Point of Clarity.

New ELECTE logotype

Fabio Lauria, Ceo & Founder | ELECTE

New ELECTE 4.5 Design

Follow every AI run from data to report with ELECTE's new Map Server, featuring a visual workflow and step-by-step progress tracking.

The latest release expands ELECTE's AI-powered analytics while a new visual identity, centered around a distinctive full stop, marks the company's next stage.

- Fabio LauriaMILANO, MI, ITALY, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ELECTE (ELECTE S.R.L.), an AI-powered data analytics platform for European SMEs, has unveiled a new visual identity alongside the release of ELECTE 4.5, marking the next stage in the company's product and brand evolution.At the center of the new identity is a distinctive full stop after the company name in the logotype: ELECTE.The new dot represents a simple idea: there is a point where data becomes clear, and clarity leads to action.The launch of ELECTE 4.5 reinforces this idea. The latest product release brings new capabilities and improvements designed to help businesses move from raw data and complex analysis to clearer insights and faster decisions.A dot with a purposeThe full stop in ELECTE. represents the point where complexity becomes clarity.It is the end of a long process of collecting, organizing, and analyzing data - and the beginning of a decision.Businesses generate enormous amounts of data every day - from sales and payments to operations and financial performance. The challenge is no longer simply having access to data, but knowing what it means and what to do next.ELECTE is built around this transition: turning complex business data into forecasts, insights, reports, and actionable information.New capabilities in ELECTE 4.5The new visual identity reflects the evolution of ELECTE as the platform expands its capabilities and brings more analytical workflows into one environment.With the release of ELECTE 4.5, the company is continuing to develop the platform around a simple principle: business teams should spend less time processing data, struggling to share it, and tracking its flow - and more time understanding it and acting on it.The updated identity is designed to communicate the same principles that guide the product: clarity, precision, and simplicity.ELECTE 4.5 is not just an improved version of ELECTE 4. It introduces new functionality designed to make the experience smoother, more transparent, and easier to manage.Report sharingUsers can now share reports via email or links, protect them with passwords, and assign different access roles, including Viewer, Editor, and Commenter. This gives users more granular control over how reports are shared and who can access or edit them.Map ServerConnecting and collecting data is important, but understanding where that data comes from, how it is processed by the AI agent, and where it ends up is just as important. With Map Server, users can see how their data moves through ELECTE and what happens to it at each stage. This provides greater transparency and helps eliminate the black-box experience.From data to a clear point of viewThe combination of the new brand identity and ELECTE 4.5 marks a new chapter for the company - one focused on making AI-powered business analytics more accessible, practical, and actionable for SMEs.A point of clarity for business data.About ELECTEFounded in Milan in 2023 by Fabio Lauria, ELECTE develops AI-powered tools that enable growing companies to generate financial forecasts, automate data analysis, and produce visual reports without the need for in-house technical expertise or external consultants. The platform serves SMEs across multiple sectors in Europe and internationally, with over 500 businesses onboarded and a newsletter community of more than 100,000 subscribers. ELECTE has achieved 278% platform growth and an 87% reduction in data processing time for clients. The company is a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and a recipient of the Le Fonti Awards 2025 for Excellence in Innovation and Leadership in AI Solutions.For more information visit

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Electe Srl

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ELECTE. A New Point to Clarity

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ELECTE Launches Version 4.5 and Unveils a New Brand Identity News Provided By Electe Srl September 23, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional...



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