Apijet Announces First European Trial Of Digital Winglets 4DTM With Wizz Air

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wizz Air is First to Use Deconflicted Flight Optimization in Europe

- Rob Green, CEO of APiJET. SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- APiJET, the aviation software company behind Digital Winglets, today announced a trial of Digital Winglets 4DTM with Wizz Air (LSE: WIZZ) the first airline in Europe to use deconflicted real-time flight optimization. With its trial of Digital Winglets 4DTM, Wizz Air is uniquely positioned in Europe to advance on-time performance in the congested European airspace, improve fuel efficiency and potentially reduce associated carbon emissions.“Fuel saving measures have never been more critical and our trial of Digital Winglets 4DTM represents our ongoing commitment to innovate and optimize our fleet,” said Diarmuid O'Conghaile, Chief Operating Officer of Wizz Air.“Digital Winglets 4DTM was easy to deploy. We already have a high degree of automated optimisation of fuel burn and are excited to learn through the trial the additional savings this new tool can generate, bearing in mind also the complexities of operating in European airspace.”“Wizz Air has a long history of innovation, and we look forward to working with them to advance their on-time performance and fuel savings objectives,” said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET.“A trial with one of Europe's largest carriers is a strong validation of the value of bringing real-time, deconflicted flight optimization to the region only possible with Digital Winglets 4DTM.”Advancing the Science of Flight OptimizationDigital Winglets 4DTM is the industry's only patented, real-time, tactical flight optimization solution delivering deconflicted recommendations across four dimensions-lateral, vertical, speed, and time-without requiring hardware or software installation within the aircraft or an operational control center (OCC). Building on NASA's Traffic-Aware Strategic Aircrew Requests (TASAR) technology and APiJET's proprietary algorithms, the platform enables airlines to continuously optimize flight paths to reduce fuel burn, improve schedule reliability, and enhance on-time performance. Flight optimizations with Digital Winglets 4DTM receive a high air traffic control (ATC) acceptance rate due to the platforms capability to factor the actual, real-time, traffic situation and embedded recognition of geographically unique ATC structures and procedures. Finally, Digital Winglets 4DTM is architected for rapid deployment with no onboard hardware or software installation required.Global Patent ValidationDigital Winglets 4DTM is the only globally patented solution providing deconflicted optimizations for lateral, vertical, speed, and time without hardware or software installation. European Patent No. EP4535333 adds to APiJET's patent portfolio following issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,584,749 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 24, 2026. The U.S. patent covers key technologies underlying APiJET's real-time flight route optimization, including systems and methods for deriving aircraft state data in real time without onboard equipment or hardware installation. Together, the U.S. and European patents provide additional external validation of APiJET's years of investment in science-based flight optimization and the innovation behind Digital Winglets 4DTM.More than 400 Digital Winglets 4DTM Optimized Aircraft GloballyThe European trial with Wizz Air follows recent announcements with Allegiant Air (United States) and Porter (Canada) to deploy Digital Winglets 4DTM to enhance fuel efficiency, on-time performance and network reliability. More than 400 aircraft globally are using Digital Winglets 4DTM to continuously optimize flight paths to reduce fuel burn, improve schedule reliability, and enhance on-time performance.About APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is an aviation software company delivering real-time, conflict-free flight optimization solutions through its Digital WingletsTM platform.

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APiJET Announces First European Trial of Digital Winglets 4DTM with Wizz Air News Provided By APiJET, LLC September 23, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Science, Technology



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