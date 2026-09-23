Scraperapi Expands Web Data Capabilities As AI Drives Demand For Accurate Data

Expansion brings ScraperAPI's web infrastructure together with Traject Data's finished-data capabilities, following acquisition

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ScraperAPI is expanding beyond traditional web scraping to build the most comprehensive web data infrastructure businesses need for the AI era. The company is giving organisations access to the accurate, structured public web data needed to power AI applications and agents, generate actionable insights and inform business decisions.Processing billions of requests every month, ScraperAPI has traditionally provided developers and technical teams with the infrastructure to collect public web data at scale. Now, the company is enabling organisations to move from any public URL to reliable, decision-ready data through a single provider, without having to stitch together multiple vendors or manage the quality of the data themselves.The expansion follows ScraperAPI's acquisition of Traject Data, which strengthens its finished-data capabilities for organisations that need reliable insights without managing proxies or scraping infrastructure themselves. By bringing the two businesses together, ScraperAPI is responding to a shift in how organisations use public web data, where simply accessing information is no longer enough and its accuracy and reliability are increasingly critical.For customers, the impact of accurate web data can be measured directly in revenue and resources. ScraperAPI customer Sigil recovered $4 million in Amazon revenue and saved the equivalent of more than two engineers' time by improving the reliability of the web data underpinning its pricing intelligence.With ScraperAPI, developers and data teams can continue to access the flexible scraping infrastructure they need to build their own workflows, while organisations looking for a more managed approach can access ready-to-use data. Longer term, the company's ambition is to become the data intelligence layer businesses run on, delivering the insights organisations need to inform decisions and power AI systems.Built for the AI eraAs AI and automation also become embedded across more business functions, access to reliable public web data is becoming critical far beyond technical teams. Businesses increasingly need current external data to power AI applications, monitor markets and competitors, automate decisions and respond to change. Yet preparing data can account for 50-70% of a data project's time and effort, according to IBM. This is increasing the need for reliable data that businesses can use without having to collect and manage it themselves.The platform is therefore expanding with ready-made integrations that allow AI applications and agents to access live public web data, helping ground AI-generated responses in current, reliable information. Alongside this, new AI search monitoring capabilities covering ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews will enable organisations to understand how their brands, products and competitors are represented across AI-generated answers, supporting a growing need for AI visibility, SEO and market intelligence.This product evolution is being driven by ScraperAPI's continued growth and investment in its web data capabilities. The company has more than 40,000 active brands and developers so far in 2026, and is now broadening the capabilities available to customers following its acquisition of Traject Data.Simon Ernst-Sunne, CEO of ScraperAPI, commented:“AI is fundamentally changing the role web data plays inside businesses. It's no longer something used primarily by developers for specific projects – it's increasingly becoming an essential input into AI systems, automated decisions and day-to-day operations. But it has also raised the cost of using AI and receiving inaccurate data. As more organisations rely on AI to understand markets and make decisions, the quality of the data behind those systems becomes critical. That creates a much bigger need for reliable public web data, and bringing ScraperAPI and Traject Data together puts us in a position to meet it.”Heather Wold, Group Product Manager at ScraperAPI, said:“We've spent years at Traject Data helping businesses turn public web data into something they can actually use. ScraperAPI has built real depth in web data collection, and pairing that with the scale we already operate at means we can serve more sources and more complex use cases than either of us could alone. As AI raises the bar for how much clean web data companies need, that combination matters.”Traject Data's existing products and services continue to support customers following the acquisition, while its capabilities are progressively integrated into ScraperAPI's broader web data infrastructure offering. The long-term strategy is to bring the two platforms together under ScraperAPI, giving customers access to a wider range of web data capabilities through a single access point.ENDAbout ScraperAPIScraperAPI is the web data infrastructure that turns any public URL into actionable insights. It covers the entire web data workflow, from a developer's first API call to fully managed, multi-source data feeds delivered into enterprise data warehouses, with proxies, anti-bot challenges and site changes handled behind the scenes. Trusted by more than 40,000 brands and developers across over 150 countries, ScraperAPI processes billions of requests every month and is part of saas.

Leah Jones

CommsCo

+44 7770 239888

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ScraperAPI expands web data capabilities as AI drives demand for accurate data News Provided By CommsCo September 23, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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