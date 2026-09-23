Decision-Makers From Top Global Companies To Attend First-Ever Quantum 'Festival' In Cannes Nov. 17-18

World Quantum Cannes Festival Rolls Out Red Carpet to Enterprise Customers and Quantum Companies

- Olivier Cadi, CEO of ValueXchange, conference producerPALAIS DES FESTIVALS, CANNES, FRANCE, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When scores of decision-makers arrive in Cannes, France on November 17 and 18, they won't be there to just enjoy this beautiful locale on the French Riviera. They are coming from premier enterprise companies to learn how quantum tech can benefit their businesses and to connect with some of the top quantum companies in the world.Quantum technologies are progressing to the point when they will dramatically impact many industries. The long list of enterprise decision-makers coming to Cannes spans finance, pharma, energy, transportation and more. Executives from diverse companies such as Airbus, Baker Hughes, Citi, Unilever, Renault, UnitedHealth Group and Scandinavian Airlines are attending. Some companies already are reporting early business benefits from quantum-inspired techniques.As quantum computing and related quantum technologies move out of the laboratory and into the business world, the World Quantum Cannes Festival is perfectly timed and positioned to help enterprise companies discover the brave new world of quantum tech."While most quantum conferences attempt to entice non-quantum executives to attend, few conferences have attracted a significant number of businesspeople ready to explore and plan for adding quantum tech,” said Olivier Cadi, CEO of ValueXchange, conference producer.“This is the first quantum conference in Europe, and possibly anywhere that we know of, to bring pre-qualified business executives to gather information and hold scheduled meetings with quantum companies.”The Festival in Cannes is attracting executives who have not yet explored quantum, as well as several who are well on their way, such as Stefano Biondi, head of AI and Engineering at Generali Real Estate, part of Generali Investments, one of the world's leading asset managers, and Davide Corbelletto, Distinguished Quantum Specialist and Team Leader at Intesa Sanpaolo, the leading banking group in Italy.“What excites me most about the World Quantum Cannes Festival is the opportunity to engage with people who are not only imagining the future but actively building it,” Biondi said.“We are entering a phase where the boundaries between AI, advanced optimization and quantum technologies are becoming increasingly blurred, opening opportunities that were difficult to envision just a few years ago,” said Biondi, highlighting that Generali Investments affiliates are already leveraging quantum-inspired techniques for credit portfolio management.“By providing investment professionals with earlier insights into how credit conditions may evolve, the technology supports more proactive portfolio decisions, improved diversification and enhanced risk management,” Biondi added.Corbelletto, who is going to Cannes to both share and learn, commented,“Accelerating quantum development is not only about making the technology mature faster, but also about developing skills, building ecosystems and helping organizations understand where quantum can create meaningful impact.”The bank where Corbelletto works already uses quantum-inspired algorithms to daily replenish more than 1,000 ATM machines – a strategy that has demonstrated cost savings. He adds:“I am excited to share my experience with other leading professionals and to learn from some of the brightest minds in the global quantum ecosystem.”While this is an inaugural event, quantum companies from throughout Europe and the UK, along with smaller contingents from the U.S., Canada, APAC and the Middle East, are eager to add this conference to their event schedule. Quantum companies span hardware, software and everything in between, with a full range of maturity, from the newest startup to IBM.Cadi commented,“The fact that this first-time event is attracting such a stellar group of companies is unprecedented and speaks to the growth of the quantum industry, the quality of our honorary committee members who have been true ambassadors of the Festival, and, of course, our unique location in Cannes.”Registration is now open for attendees and a limited number of sponsorships are still available. Executives interested in attending under the Top Executives program may check the website for details. Please visit the website for more information.

Brittney Kuhn

HKA Marketing Communications

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Decision-Makers from Top Global Companies to Attend First-Ever Quantum 'Festival' in Cannes Nov. 17-18 News Provided By HKA Marketing Communications September 23, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Science, Technology



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