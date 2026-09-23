Maha Drought: CM Fadnavis Meets Farmers In Latur, Assures Unlimited Relief Funds

MENAFN - IANS) Latur, Sep 23 (IANS) In the wake of an intensifying drought across the state caused by a complete absence of rainfall over the last six weeks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited ground zero in Latur from the Marathwada region to inspect crop damage and interact directly with affected farmers.

Addressing the media from the fields, the Chief Minister pledged that a lack of funds would not be allowed to impede drought relief measures.

With prolonged dry spells causing widespread crop failures, farmers in Marathwada have been facing acute shortages of drinking water and livestock fodder, prompting urgent demands for immediate financial assistance and an official drought declaration.

"The government has taken this severe drought situation with utmost seriousness and initiated comprehensive mitigation measures," CM Fadnavis stated during his review. "We stand firmly behind our farmers during this crisis. The ongoing farm loan waiver scheme will continue without disruption, and we are mobilising additional funds to ensure no shortage of relief resources," he added.

The Chief Minister confirmed that state aid will be disbursed to farmers immediately without waiting for central relief, after which financial aid will be sought from the Centre as per NDRF norms.

A formal notification declaring drought conditions across affected regions is scheduled to be issued by Saturday. He further said that comprehensive plans have been executed to manage drinking water distribution and supply livestock fodder to vulnerable districts.

To permanently address Marathwada's water deficit, the government plans to divert surplus water from Kolhapur and Sangli into the Ujani dam, routing it directly into Marathwada. Discussions with the World Bank are underway, with a detailed project report (DPR) expected by December, said the CM.

Criticising the previous administration for stalling the Marathwada Water Grid project, CM Fadnavis emphasised that restoring long-term water infrastructure remains a key priority.

"Providing immediate relief to farmers is our top priority," he emphasised, reiterating the state's commitment to restoring agrarian stability in the impacted belts.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde will visit fields in Akola and Buldhana districts during the day and meet farmers whose crops have been badly hit due to a lack of rainfall.

Against the backdrop of drought-like conditions in the state, Dy CM and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday issued strict and explicit directives to all party ministers, guardian ministers, MPs, MLAs, former MLAs, and key office-bearers to personally visit farmers' fields and assess the crop damage on the ground.

She instructed leaders not to leave farmers stranded during this time of natural distress. She urged party representatives to understand farmers' grievances firsthand, inspect the affected regions, and actively follow up to ensure prompt administrative assistance.