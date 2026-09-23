Asian Games: Raiza, Parinaaz Miss Individual Medals After Securing Team Bronze

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 23 (IANS) After helping the women's team to bronze, Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal missed out on women's skeet individual medals as the duo finished fourth and eighth, respectively, here on Wednesday.

After three days of qualification rounds, Raiza and Parinaaz both shot 111/125 to qualify for the final, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively. But the Indian duo failed to make an impact in the final and, as a result, returned empty-handed from the individual event.

In the team event, Parinaaz, Raiza, and Maheshwari shot a total of 331 in the qualification to finish with third on the podium behind the Chinese team of Che Yufei, Jian Yiting, and Jiang Chaoyu, who took the gold with 347, and Kazakhstan (Assem Orynbay, Zoya Piskun, and Adel Sadakbayeva), who pocketed silver with 336.

Earlier, Olympians Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, along with Bhavtegh Singh, won the bronze medal in the men's skeet team event. The Indian trio scored 346 to win India's seventh medal in shooting in Aichi-Nagoya. Qatar won the gold and Kuwait bagged silver.

Meanwhile, Anantjeet was the sole Indian to qualify for the individual final after scoring 119/125 in qualification. Mairaj scored 116/125 and Bhavtegh 111/125 as both missed out on the final.

However, India drew blank in the 10m air pistol events after Manu Bhaker suffered a heartbreak, falling short of a podium spot in the women's 10m air pistol individual event, finishing fifth in the final with 181.1.

In the 10m air pistol team event, Indian women finished fourth with an aggregate score of 1719-44x, while Vietnam bagged the bronze with 1719-46x. China took the gold with 1735-56x and South Korea bagged silver with 1730-55x.

At the previous edition of the Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, India claimed seven golds, nine silvers and six bronze medals for an unprecedented haul of 22 medals in shooting.