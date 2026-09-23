Trump Made More Than 1,000 Trades In July Worth At Least $79M - One Industry Dominated His Transactions
|Company
|Ticker
|Date
|Transaction
|Amount
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|Jul. 20
|Sale
|$5M–$25M
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|Jul. 23
|Purchase
|$100,001–$250,000
|Amazon
|AMZN
|Jul. 20
|Sale
|$5M–$25M
|Amazon
|AMZN
|Jul. 23
|Purchase
|$1,001–$15,000
|Oracle
|ORCL
|Jul. 20
|Sale
|$1M–$5M
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|Jul. 20
|Purchase
|$500,001–$1M
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|Jul. 17
|Sale
|$1,001–$15,000
|Intuit
|INTU
|Jul. 20
|Purchase
|$1M–$5M
|Marvell Technology
|MRVL
|Jul. 20
|Purchase
|$1M–$5M
|Salesforce
|CRM
|Jul. 20
|Purchase
|$1M–$5M
|Meta Platforms
|META
|Jul. 17
|Sale
|$100,001–$250,000
|Meta Platforms
|META
|Jul. 23
|Sale
|$100,001–$250,000
|ServiceNow
|NOW
|Jul. 20
|Purchase
|$500,001–$1M
|ServiceNow
|NOW
|Jul. 27
|Purchase
|$100,001–$250,000
|Workday
|WDAY
|Jul. 20
|Purchase
|$500,001–$1M
|Adobe
|ADBE
|Jul. 23
|Purchase
|$50,001–$100,000
Trump's Musk-Related Trades
Apart from technology stocks, Trump's trades also included transactions in Elon Musk-linked companies, including SpaceX (SPCX) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA). The filings disclosed purchases between $15,001 and $50,000 of SpaceX shares and sales of $1,000 to $15,000 later in the month.
In Tesla, Trump's disclosures revealed sales of between $15,001 and $50,000 of Tesla on July 17, another sale in the same range on July 23, and sales of between $1,001 and $15,000 on July 24. Subsequently, Trump bought $100,001 to $250,000 shares of Tesla on July 27.
Trump's ETF Trades
The president's disclosures also revealed multiple exchange-traded fund transactions, including purchases of Treasury, communication-services and dividend-focused funds, alongside sales of other Treasury and communication-services ETFs.
The largest disclosed ETF trades included iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB), SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX), and Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM), each involving transactions between $1 million and $5 million.
Is There A Conflict Of Interest?
Robert Reich, a Berkeley professor and former Secretary of Labor, said in a post on X earlier this month,“If you're wondering why Trump is all of a sudden pushing AI and dismissing concerns about its safety as a 'hoax,' just look at his stock trades.”
Amid growing concerns about AI's rapid growth that emerged earlier this month after Anthropic (ANTHZZX) CEO Dario Amodei said companies building AI need to slow down, Trump dismissed the worries.
Davis Ingle, a White House spokesperson, defended the transactions, reportedly telling The Guardian that“All holdings are maintained in discretionary accounts and invested through computer-based model portfolios that automatically replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.”
“Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold. All investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers,” he added.
Earlier in July, Trump's 2025 disclosures revealed over 21,285 share trades during the year, spanning hundreds of pages across at least eight investment accounts.
White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly reportedly defended the purchases at the time, especially when asked to clarify the president's crypto-related disclosures, saying that“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged - or will ever engage - in conflicts of interest.”
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