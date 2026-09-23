Trump Made More Than 1,000 Trades In July Worth At Least $79M - One Industry Dominated His Transactions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Trump sold $5 million to $25 million each in Microsoft and Amazon on July 20, then bought back smaller amounts of both on July 23: between $100,000 and $250,000 of Microsoft and $1,000 and $15,000 of Amazon shares.

Apart from technology stocks, Trump's trades also included transactions in Elon Musk-linked companies, including SpaceX and Tesla. The largest disclosed ETF trades included iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB), SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX), and Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM), each involving transactions between $1 million and $5 million. U.S. President Donald Trump's July trades were revealed in a disclosure by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday, showing that more than 1,000 trades were made on his behalf that month in a filing about 37 pages long. The combined transactions totaled an estimated $79 million to $270 million. Of these, $43.6 million to $134 million were purchases and $35.6 million to $137 million were in sales. The president's trades for the month were tech-heavy, with notable names including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Intuit Inc. (INTU), and Marvell Technology (MRVL), among others. Trump's July Portfolio Focuses On Tech Trump sold $5 million to $25 million each in Microsoft and Amazon on July 20, then bought back smaller amounts of both on July 23: between $100,000 and $250,000 of Microsoft and $1,000 and $15,000 of Amazon shares. The president also traded in other technology companies, including Oracle, Intuit, Marvell, and Salesforce (CRM). Other major tech names include Meta Platforms (META), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), Workday Inc. (WDAY), and Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Company Ticker Date Transaction Amount Microsoft MSFT Jul. 20 Sale $5M–$25M Microsoft MSFT Jul. 23 Purchase $100,001–$250,000 Amazon AMZN Jul. 20 Sale $5M–$25M Amazon AMZN Jul. 23 Purchase $1,001–$15,000 Oracle ORCL Jul. 20 Sale $1M–$5M Nvidia NVDA Jul. 20 Purchase $500,001–$1M Nvidia NVDA Jul. 17 Sale $1,001–$15,000 Intuit INTU Jul. 20 Purchase $1M–$5M Marvell Technology MRVL Jul. 20 Purchase $1M–$5M Salesforce CRM Jul. 20 Purchase $1M–$5M Meta Platforms META Jul. 17 Sale $100,001–$250,000 Meta Platforms META Jul. 23 Sale $100,001–$250,000 ServiceNow NOW Jul. 20 Purchase $500,001–$1M ServiceNow NOW Jul. 27 Purchase $100,001–$250,000 Workday WDAY Jul. 20 Purchase $500,001–$1M Adobe ADBE Jul. 23 Purchase $50,001–$100,000

Trump's Musk-Related Trades

Trump's Top Technology Trades In July

Apart from technology stocks, Trump's trades also included transactions in Elon Musk-linked companies, including SpaceX (SPCX) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA). The filings disclosed purchases between $15,001 and $50,000 of SpaceX shares and sales of $1,000 to $15,000 later in the month.

In Tesla, Trump's disclosures revealed sales of between $15,001 and $50,000 of Tesla on July 17, another sale in the same range on July 23, and sales of between $1,001 and $15,000 on July 24. Subsequently, Trump bought $100,001 to $250,000 shares of Tesla on July 27.

Trump's ETF Trades

The president's disclosures also revealed multiple exchange-traded fund transactions, including purchases of Treasury, communication-services and dividend-focused funds, alongside sales of other Treasury and communication-services ETFs.

The largest disclosed ETF trades included iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB), SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX), and Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM), each involving transactions between $1 million and $5 million.

Is There A Conflict Of Interest?

Robert Reich, a Berkeley professor and former Secretary of Labor, said in a post on X earlier this month,“If you're wondering why Trump is all of a sudden pushing AI and dismissing concerns about its safety as a 'hoax,' just look at his stock trades.”

Amid growing concerns about AI's rapid growth that emerged earlier this month after Anthropic (ANTHZZX) CEO Dario Amodei said companies building AI need to slow down, Trump dismissed the worries.

Davis Ingle, a White House spokesperson, defended the transactions, reportedly telling The Guardian that“All holdings are maintained in discretionary accounts and invested through computer-based model portfolios that automatically replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.”

“Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold. All investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers,” he added.

Earlier in July, Trump's 2025 disclosures revealed over 21,285 share trades during the year, spanning hundreds of pages across at least eight investment accounts.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly reportedly defended the purchases at the time, especially when asked to clarify the president's crypto-related disclosures, saying that“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged - or will ever engage - in conflicts of interest.”

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.