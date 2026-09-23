Sunita Ahuja Says 'Humans Are Cheaters', Urges Fans To Love Animals Amid Govinda Divorce Buzz

Sunita Ahuja's latest airport interaction has caught attention after she made a candid remark about humans, pets and betrayal. Her comments come amid continued public interest in her relationship with husband Govinda, although she has not directly spoken about their current equation.

Sunita Ahuja Praises Pets Over Humans

On Wednesday, Sunita was spotted at Mumbai airport. While interacting with the paparazzi, she was asked about her pet dog Winter, who often accompanies her to the airport to see her off.

Sunita responded by saying that no matter how much love one gives humans, they eventually betray you. She added that pets, unlike people, remain affectionate and attached to their owners.

“Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan,” she said, adding that Winter always comes to drop her at the airport.

Her blunt remarks quickly grabbed attention, with fans connecting them to the ongoing speculation surrounding her personal life.

Govinda And Sunita's Separate Ganpati Moments

The comments come shortly after the couple's separate Ganpati celebrations. On Tuesday morning, Sunita visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Later that night, Govinda was also spotted at the pandal with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar.

During Ganpati Chaturthi, the couple was also seen celebrating separately at home. Sunita had said that Govinda was in America and would return for darshan at night. When Govinda eventually arrived, Sunita was not present, and he was accompanied by their children, Yashvardhan and Tina.

Divorce Case Remains Under Spotlight

A few weeks ago, Sunita and Yashvardhan were photographed outside Mumbai's Family Court. Govinda's manager later confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn the divorce case she had filed against the actor.

However, Sunita has not publicly addressed the matter in detail, leaving her latest comments open to interpretation amid continued curiosity about the couple.