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Nimbus Arista & BOP.In Join Hands To Introduce“NOIDA's BIGGEST BRANDED RESIDENCES” In Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, September 2026: Nimbus Realty, in association with BOP, has announced the launch of Nimbus The Arista in Sector 168, Noida, positioned as“Noida's Biggest Branded Residences” with a multi-brand ecosystem spanning sports, fitness, wellness, architecture, interiors, landscaping and project management.
The Arista Luxe spans around 10 acres and comprises 340 residences in 3, 4 and 5 BHK configurations with servant rooms. The development has been planned with around 65% green and open spaces, with residences offering views of the Yamuna and surrounding forest landscape.
At the centre of the proposition is The Arista Club by Ileseum Clubs, a professionally operated, residents-only club designed to bring structured sports, fitness, wellness and recreational experiences into everyday living. Among its key offerings is Michael Phelps Swimming, bringing structured swimming programmes focused on coaching and progression. The club will also feature Matrix Studio by Tiger & Krishna Shroff, offering specialised strength, combat fitness, mobility and coached training programmes.
Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Mavi, Co-Founder, BOP, said,“The premium residential market is evolving, and homebuyers are increasingly looking beyond the apartment itself to the overall experience an address can offer. With Nimbus The Arista, the idea is to bring together established names across different disciplines and make those experiences part of everyday living. From professionally managed sports and fitness to architecture, wellness, landscaping and interiors, the proposition is about creating a more integrated residential ecosystem rather than simply adding more amenities to a project.”
Rather than being centred around a single external brand, Nimbus The Arista brings together specialists across multiple disciplines, integrating their expertise across different aspects of the residential experience. This approach comes as premium housing in Noida increasingly incorporates professionally managed sports, wellness and lifestyle experiences alongside conventional residential amenities.
Located in Sector 168, Noida, Nimbus The Arista combines residential spaces with branded lifestyle experiences and specialist-led services under one address.
About BOP
It is a leading name in the Indian real estate consultancy sector, dedicated to reshaping the way real estate is approached and managed. With over 20 years of experience, BOP has established itself as a trailblazer, offering a wide range of consultancy services to both realty developers and discerning consumers. With over 2 lac happy customers, the company's dedication to staying ahead of market trends, harnessing technology, and providing tailored solutions has earned it a reputation as an industry leader.
The Arista Luxe spans around 10 acres and comprises 340 residences in 3, 4 and 5 BHK configurations with servant rooms. The development has been planned with around 65% green and open spaces, with residences offering views of the Yamuna and surrounding forest landscape.
At the centre of the proposition is The Arista Club by Ileseum Clubs, a professionally operated, residents-only club designed to bring structured sports, fitness, wellness and recreational experiences into everyday living. Among its key offerings is Michael Phelps Swimming, bringing structured swimming programmes focused on coaching and progression. The club will also feature Matrix Studio by Tiger & Krishna Shroff, offering specialised strength, combat fitness, mobility and coached training programmes.
Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Mavi, Co-Founder, BOP, said,“The premium residential market is evolving, and homebuyers are increasingly looking beyond the apartment itself to the overall experience an address can offer. With Nimbus The Arista, the idea is to bring together established names across different disciplines and make those experiences part of everyday living. From professionally managed sports and fitness to architecture, wellness, landscaping and interiors, the proposition is about creating a more integrated residential ecosystem rather than simply adding more amenities to a project.”
Rather than being centred around a single external brand, Nimbus The Arista brings together specialists across multiple disciplines, integrating their expertise across different aspects of the residential experience. This approach comes as premium housing in Noida increasingly incorporates professionally managed sports, wellness and lifestyle experiences alongside conventional residential amenities.
Located in Sector 168, Noida, Nimbus The Arista combines residential spaces with branded lifestyle experiences and specialist-led services under one address.
About BOP
It is a leading name in the Indian real estate consultancy sector, dedicated to reshaping the way real estate is approached and managed. With over 20 years of experience, BOP has established itself as a trailblazer, offering a wide range of consultancy services to both realty developers and discerning consumers. With over 2 lac happy customers, the company's dedication to staying ahead of market trends, harnessing technology, and providing tailored solutions has earned it a reputation as an industry leader.
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