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Van Hollen Blasts Netanyahu as 'Chronic Liar' Over Mamdani Video
(MENAFN) Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen launched a blistering attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, condemning him for releasing a video targeting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just ahead of Netanyahu's scheduled address to the UN General Assembly.
The Maryland senator accused Netanyahu of spreading falsehoods and took aim at Israel's actions in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank. "I just watched the video released by Prime Minister Netanyahu about Mayor Mamdani," Van Hollen said. "The first thing everybody should know is that Prime Minister Netanyahu is a chronic liar. He lies and lies and lies," he added.
Van Hollen escalated his criticism by invoking the arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court (ICC), branding the Israeli leader "a wanted war criminal." The ICC issued warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity tied to the Gaza conflict — allegations Israel categorically rejects, along with the court's jurisdiction to prosecute them.
The senator further charged that Netanyahu's government has stonewalled accountability efforts for American citizens killed in the West Bank. "As we speak, he refuses to provide accountability and justice for American citizens who were killed in the West Bank by violent Israeli settlers or Israeli security forces," he said.
Van Hollen noted that the ICC warrant has already limited Netanyahu's ability to travel internationally. "There are many countries that don't allow him to cross their borders," he said, adding that Netanyahu was fortunate the United States permitted his entry. "The prime minister is lucky that the United States has let him cross our borders, but that doesn't erase his lies, and that doesn't erase his war crimes," he said.
The senator's remarks came in direct response to a video Netanyahu released accusing Mamdani of backing the Palestinian group Hamas and inciting violence against Jewish New Yorkers. Netanyahu indicated he would use his upcoming UN address to counter Mamdani's criticism and defend Israel's military conduct.
The Maryland senator accused Netanyahu of spreading falsehoods and took aim at Israel's actions in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank. "I just watched the video released by Prime Minister Netanyahu about Mayor Mamdani," Van Hollen said. "The first thing everybody should know is that Prime Minister Netanyahu is a chronic liar. He lies and lies and lies," he added.
Van Hollen escalated his criticism by invoking the arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court (ICC), branding the Israeli leader "a wanted war criminal." The ICC issued warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity tied to the Gaza conflict — allegations Israel categorically rejects, along with the court's jurisdiction to prosecute them.
The senator further charged that Netanyahu's government has stonewalled accountability efforts for American citizens killed in the West Bank. "As we speak, he refuses to provide accountability and justice for American citizens who were killed in the West Bank by violent Israeli settlers or Israeli security forces," he said.
Van Hollen noted that the ICC warrant has already limited Netanyahu's ability to travel internationally. "There are many countries that don't allow him to cross their borders," he said, adding that Netanyahu was fortunate the United States permitted his entry. "The prime minister is lucky that the United States has let him cross our borders, but that doesn't erase his lies, and that doesn't erase his war crimes," he said.
The senator's remarks came in direct response to a video Netanyahu released accusing Mamdani of backing the Palestinian group Hamas and inciting violence against Jewish New Yorkers. Netanyahu indicated he would use his upcoming UN address to counter Mamdani's criticism and defend Israel's military conduct.
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