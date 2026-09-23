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Iran Plans to Sell Seized US, Israeli-Linked Vessels
(MENAFN) Iran says it intends to sell commercial vessels linked to the US and Israel that were seized during the conflict around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, with the proceeds set to support people and families affected by the war.
Hassan Abdollianpour, head of the judiciary’s Center for Lawyers, said several US- and Israeli-linked vessels had been taken into custody in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf “under judicial rulings,” according to reports.
“The proceeds from the sale of these vessels will be used for individuals and families affected by the recent war,” Abdollianpour said.
He added that experts had started evaluating damage caused by US attacks in southern Hormozgan province and nearby areas.
The development follows the outbreak of hostilities between Iran, the US and Israel on Feb. 28. Tehran says the conflict resulted in thousands of deaths, while Iran responded with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a major corridor for global energy shipments.
Hassan Abdollianpour, head of the judiciary’s Center for Lawyers, said several US- and Israeli-linked vessels had been taken into custody in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf “under judicial rulings,” according to reports.
“The proceeds from the sale of these vessels will be used for individuals and families affected by the recent war,” Abdollianpour said.
He added that experts had started evaluating damage caused by US attacks in southern Hormozgan province and nearby areas.
The development follows the outbreak of hostilities between Iran, the US and Israel on Feb. 28. Tehran says the conflict resulted in thousands of deaths, while Iran responded with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a major corridor for global energy shipments.
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