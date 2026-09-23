GCC Secretary-General, EU Representative To Gulf Discuss Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi discussed GCC-European relations in New York with European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues of mutual interest, including the latest preparations for the second summit between the leaders of the GCC states and the leaders of the European Union, scheduled to be held next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

They also discussed related matters, progress in implementing the outcomes of the first GCC-EU summit, and the mechanisms for carrying them out in a way that strengthens the strategic relationship between the GCC and the European Union.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council European Union bilateral relations