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First Deputy Head Of Libya's High Council Of State Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-09-23 02:55:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The First Deputy Head of the High Council of State of Libya Naji Mukhtar met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Zabin Al Dosari.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

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Gulf Times

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