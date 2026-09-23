Prime Minister Participates In High-Level Meeting On Two-State Solution

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated today in a closed-door meeting convened by the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham and the Prime Minister of Canada Dr. Mark Carney, at the level of heads of state and government, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of Israel's publicly declared rejection of the roadmap aimed at completing the implementation of the President of the United States' comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza. His Excellency stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities and exert pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement and halt its ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, in a manner that ensures full implementation the roadmap and ultimately leads to the achievement of peace and stability in the Gaza Strip.

His Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm and steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including their right to establish an independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-State solution.