HH The Amir Calls For Return To Negotiations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has urged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a return to negotiations to resolve the Gulf crisis, warning that the absence of a regional collective security system has allowed countries to be dragged into a war that threatens livelihoods worldwide.

Addressing the opening session of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday, HH the Amir said a peaceful diplomatic solution remained possible and realistic, and the opportunity to achieve it must not be missed.

He called for a lasting settlement ensuring security and stability for the entire region, including Iran, opening avenues for co-operation and guaranteeing non-interference in states' internal affairs.

The region was experiencing one of its most dangerous phases, he said, describing the crisis as the cumulative consequence of years of postponement, temporary solutions and unrealistic policies.

Qatar, His Highness said, had consistently maintained that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and negotiations grounded in international law, respect for sovereignty and the rights of peoples. Unresolved conflicts became more costly with time, rather than resolving themselves.

Renewing his call for a regional collective security system, HH the Amir said its absence had enabled wars driven by considerations unrelated to regional interests and attacks on neighbouring countries despite their strenuous efforts to prevent escalation.

“It has become possible for one party to drag its neighbours into a war that is not theirs, targeting their vital assets and installations,” His Highness said.

HH the Amir pointed out how the international waterway carrying nearly a quarter of global energy trade had been closed, turning the global economy's lifelines into instruments of pressure and bargaining.

“This is a crisis that drives up the prices of food and medicine and affects the livelihoods of peoples who have nothing to do with any of this.”

While pursuing diplomacy, Qatar had strengthened its defences to protect its sovereignty, territory, people and normal way of life. It had devised resilient economic plans and maintained development projects despite the war's severe impact and heavy costs, His Highness said.

HH the Amir said Qatar combined steadfastness with flexibility, placing the interests of its nation, citizens and residents above all else. Its values reflected a conviction that national dignity could not be compromised and that wisdom and firmness were inseparable.

“This approach was firmly established in our country by the leaders of Qatar, from the Founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, through to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, may Allah have mercy on his soul, our Amir from 1995 to 2013, who passed away this year, mourned with profound affection and gratitude by his people and by all peace-loving forces across our region and around the world.”

“On this occasion, I would like to thank the United Nations General Assembly for convening a special session in honour of his memory and in recognition of his legacy.”

Resilience, His Highness said, resulted from planning, preparedness and investment in people and national capabilities. Qatar had assessed risks, secured supply chains, strengthened institutions, developed strategic reserves and built trusted international partnerships.

It continued investing in development, education, health, security and economic diversification under Qatar National Vision 2030, recognising their connection with peace, human rights and the rule of law.

Turning to Palestine, HH the Amir said there could be no just international order while it remained a blind spot. He described what had happened in Gaza as“genocide in every sense of the word” and a stain on humanity's conscience.

Future generations would be astonished by the gulf between the catastrophe's scale and the international response, he said, warning that Israeli leaders were openly advocating displacement under the label of“migration”.

He criticised attempts to deflect global revulsion through accusations of antisemitism and conspiracy theories, despite images of atrocities circulating worldwide and Israeli soldiers recording and boasting of their actions.

Qatar had worked from the outset to stop bloodshed, ease civilian suffering and secure the release of prisoners and detainees until a ceasefire was achieved. Its efforts now focused on consolidating that ceasefire and advancing lasting peace.

HH the Amir added,“If Palestinian factions moved towards accepting arrangements for collecting weapons under the agreement, Israel must honour all its obligations: permanently ending operations, withdrawing from Gaza, lifting the blockade and allowing unconditional humanitarian assistance.”

His Highness warned that advocates of displacement could obstruct improvements to daily life because these strengthened Palestinians' ability to remain on their land.

The international community bore direct responsibility for ensuring implementation, rather than leaving it dependent on a party accustomed to reneging on commitments when able to act with impunity.

His Highness condemned persecution, apartheid and settler terrorism in the occupied West Bank, violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites, particularly al-Aqsa Mosque, and the denial of Palestinian rights, including an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli aggression had also expanded across the region, His Highness said, citing attacks on Syria and the occupation of additional territory alongside the Golan Heights, occupied since 1967.

HH the Amir accused Israel of claiming authority over neighbouring countries' political choices, disregarding understandings with Lebanon, maintaining its occupation of Lebanese territory and destroying entire southern villages.

“Restraining Israel's unlawful conduct was a test of international commitment to the rule of law. That law lost its meaning if it constrained the vulnerable while exempting the powerful.”

Across the Arab region, His Highness identified development and strong state institutions as essential to stability. Armed forces outside state control must be eliminated, with the state retaining a monopoly on legitimate arms.

His Highness reaffirmed support for Syria's recovery, reconstruction, institutions, sovereignty and territorial integrity, with stability and dignity founded on equal citizenship.

Qatar supported inclusive dialogue for sustainable peace in Sudan, reconciliation and unified institutions in Libya, and Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In Lebanon, it backed state authority throughout the country, condemned Israeli attacks and urged adherence to the ceasefire and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In Yemen, Qatar supported UN efforts towards a comprehensive political settlement based on the UN-facilitated national dialogue's outcomes, preserving unity and sovereignty.

HH the Amir said Qatar's foreign policy combined safeguarding vital interests, mediation, humanitarian action and principled positions consistent with international law and legitimacy.

Its work extended beyond facilitating negotiations to relieving suffering caused by war and natural disasters and supporting human development across the region and beyond.

His Highness assured Qatar would remain open to dialogue, cultural interaction and exchanges of experience. Doha's preparations to host the Fourth Global Disability Summit in 2028 reflected its commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and building inclusive societies.

Hosting the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup likewise recognised sport's ability to connect peoples. Expansion of the United Nations House in Doha would strengthen the organisation's work for peace, development and human rights.

HH the Amir congratulated General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman, thanked his predecessor Annalena Baerbock and commended Secretary-General António Guterres and UN staff for their work amid difficult circumstances.

Reaffirming Qatar's commitment to the UN Charter, he said peaceful coexistence and dialogue offered the only path leaving neither victor nor vanquished.

The session was attended by His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

'We remain deeply convinced that crisis in the Gulf can be resolved through diplomatic means' - Gulf Times

Gulf crisis 81st United Nations General Assembly diplomatic solution Strait of Hormuz