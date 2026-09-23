HH The Amir Meets UN Chief

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Tuesday with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN's headquarters in New York.

They addressed key regional and international developments, particularly ways to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, as well as international efforts to support initiatives advocating for peaceful and diplomatic solutions regionally and globally.

The two sides also addressed ways to enhance co-operation between Qatar and the UN.

Guterres commended Qatar's efforts in supporting the UN's various programmes and initiatives, along with its role in fostering development and relief co-operation worldwide.

They also addressed key topics on the agenda of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani attended the meeting, along with members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

Senior officials from the Office of the UN Secretary-General also attended the meeting.

United Nations Secretary-General diplomatic solutions UN General Assembly