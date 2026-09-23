HH The Amir Meets Turkish President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Tuesday with Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

They discussed the strategic relations between the two nations and ways to deepen and expand them across a range of fields.

HH the Amir and Erdogan also addressed key issues on the UNGA's agenda and the latest regional and international developments, particularly the evolving regional situation and ongoing diplomatic de-escalation efforts, in addition to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, thereby strengthening security and stability in the blade-->

The meeting was attended by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

Members of the Erdogan's delegation also attended the meeting.

UNGA Strait of Hormuz diplomatic security