Kyrgyzstan And Austria Discuss Trade, Economic And Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in New York on September 22.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

"The sides discussed the current state of Kyrgyz-Austrian relations and prospects for their further development in the trade, economic, investment and financial spheres," the statement said.

Sadyr Japarov noted the important role of the Kyrgyz-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission in promoting economic cooperation and expressed readiness to hold its next meeting in Bishkek in 2027.

The sides also discussed cooperation within the framework of the UN Security Council.

Particular attention was paid to climate change and the preservation of mountain ecosystems. Alexander Van der Bellen noted the common interests of Kyrgyzstan and Austria in protecting mountains and glaciers, which are important for ensuring water resources.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov invited the Austrian president to visit Kyrgyzstan and participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25," which will be held in Bishkek in October 2027 under the auspices of the UN.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Austria maintain bilateral ties covering political dialogue, trade, investment, development cooperation and environmental issues. Economic cooperation remains one of the key areas of the bilateral agenda, with the two countries seeking to expand contacts between businesses and institutions.

Cooperation has also developed in areas related to climate change and sustainable development, particularly the protection of mountain ecosystems and glaciers. Kyrgyzstan has promoted international initiatives focused on mountain regions and water resources, while Austria has supported greater international attention to climate-related challenges affecting mountain countries.