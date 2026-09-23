Azerbaijan To Establish Processing Operation And Launch Industrial Exploitation At Soyudlu Gold Deposit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Extraction and processing operation will be established, and industrial exploitation will be launched at the Soyudlu (Zod) gold deposit in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan.

This is outlined in the "State program for the development of the mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industry in Azerbaijan for 2027–2030," approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The decree noted that the plan for 2027–2030 includes conducting geotechnical and hydrogeological studies, preparing an assessment report and financial model to refine the deposit's existing reserves, and drafting a development plan for mining operations.

Subsequently, a flotation plant and related infrastructure will be constructed, and the production and sale of enriched ore (flotation concentrate) will begin; furthermore, metal processing will be organized-in accordance with the final investment decision-and full-scale industrial exploitation of the deposit will be launched.

The primary implementing agency for this process is AzerGold CJSC, while the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources serves as the other implementing agency.