Uzbekistan Adds Bukhara, Kokand To National Data Center Network

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Uztelecom commissioned two new data centers in Bukhara and Kokand on Sept. 22, expanding the country's regional computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, cloud services, big data processing and high-performance computing.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The facilities were inaugurated by Uzbekistan's Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Japanese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Kenji Hirata during a ceremony at Uztelecom's stand on the opening day of ICT Week Uzbekistan 2026.

The new data centers operate as part of the unified national cloud platform, UzCloud, providing infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), object storage and backup services.

The facilities also offer AI Cloud and GPU-as-a-Service resources, with dedicated GPU servers for training and operating artificial intelligence models, machine learning, large-scale data processing, image recognition, video analytics and digital twins.

“Uzbekistan's digital economy is growing rapidly, and with it, the demand for reliable, world-class sovereign infrastructure is increasing,” said Umar Izbasarov, Director of advanced development and investment projects at Uztelecom.“Our goal is to make advanced technologies accessible to companies of all sizes across all regions of the country.”

Located more than 300 kilometers from Tashkent, the Bukhara and Kokand facilities are the company's most geographically distant data centers from the capital. Their distribution across different regions is designed to strengthen disaster recovery, allowing workloads to be transferred between facilities if one site experiences an outage.

Both projects have received Tier III Design certification from the Uptime Institute, confirming that their architectural and engineering designs meet international standards for reliability and fault tolerance. The facilities feature redundant power and cooling systems and additional communications channels, allowing maintenance without interrupting services.

The data centers are connected to Uztelecom's backbone network and the national internet traffic exchange point, TAS-IX. The company's infrastructure follows ISO/IEC 27001 information security management standards, while Uztelecom plans to certify its data centers under the PCI DSS standard for payment-card data protection.

The next stage of the company's expansion will be a data center in Tashkent region's Zangiata district, scheduled to be commissioned in autumn 2026. The facility will become the fifth site in Uztelecom's geographically distributed data center network.

The Zangiata facility has also received Tier III certification and will host an APN photonic network developed with Toyota Tsusho, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS and NEC under Japan's IOWN concept. A pilot project was launched on September 22 by Hideo Fuseda, Japan's vice minister for internal affairs and communications.

Uztelecom said more than 13 million users currently use its digital services and solutions.