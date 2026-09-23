Azerbaijan Envoy, CAREC Turkmenistan Office Discuss Green Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov met with CAREC Project Office Director Mergen Kepbanov in Turkmenistan on September 22, 2026, to discuss cooperation in green development, energy, transport and technology transfer.

This was reflected in a post published by Gozalov on his social media account.

According to the publication, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan-CAREC cooperation, focusing on environmental sustainability, climate action and green development.

They also explored prospects for further cooperation in these areas, the publication says.

Meanwhile, the CAREC Project Office in Turkmenistan serves as a regional platform for cooperation on environmental protection, climate change, sustainable natural resource management and the development of the green economy.

The office is currently involved in projects addressing climate resilience and sustainable development in Turkmenistan. In September 2026, it took part in the implementation of a project aimed at enhancing the climate resilience of the country's agricultural sector, with CAREC Project Office Director Mergen Kepbanov serving as project manager.

The office has also expanded cooperation with regional environmental institutions. In July 2026, it signed a memorandum with the Central Asian Institute for Environmental Research covering environmental protection, climate change adaptation, sustainable natural resource management and the development of the green economy.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has developed its own cooperation track with CAREC on green development and climate-related issues. Azerbaijan has previously proposed initiatives within CAREC related to green economic zones and regional early warning mechanisms, providing a potential basis for further exchange on green development.

The connection is also reflected in recent contacts in Baku. In May 2026, Kepbanov represented Turkmenistan at the II Cooperation Forum of NGOs of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku, where a separate Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan NGO Cooperation Forum discussed joint environmental initiatives, sustainable development and related cooperation.