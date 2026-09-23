Azerbaijan To Introduce New Concessions For Ferrous Metallurgy Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Proposals will be prepared regarding the implementation of additional incentive measures and concessions to support the development of the ferrous metallurgy sector in Azerbaijan.

This is outlined in the "State program on the development of the mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industry for 2027–2030," approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to Item 8.3.6 of the state program's action plan, the preparation of proposals for additional incentive measures and concessions in the ferrous metallurgy sector-including concessions on railway freight transportation tariffs-is envisaged.

Under the document, existing market conditions, as well as production and logistics costs in the ferrous metallurgy sector, will be assessed for the 2027–2029 period. Based on this assessment, potential incentive measures and concessions applicable to the sector will be identified.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Ministry of Finance have been designated as the agencies responsible for implementing this measure.

The state program notes that the economic efficiency of the incentive measures and concessions to be identified will be evaluated. At the same time, the aim is to identify economically viable support instruments and establish a competitive railway freight tariff mechanism.

In the subsequent stage, plans are in place to implement incentive measures and concessions deemed economically viable.

Furthermore, the program also envisages the implementation of a competitive railway freight tariff mechanism for the transportation of ferrous metallurgy products.

Thus, the measures include plans to assess the production and logistics costs of ferrous metallurgy enterprises and to develop mechanisms for optimizing the tariff burden associated with product transportation. These measures are scheduled for implementation from 2027 through 2029.