403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lithuania Prepares Evacuation Plans Amid Concerns Over Russian Threats
(MENAFN) Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius says his country has developed contingency plans for potential Russian threats, including measures to evacuate residents, while insisting that Lithuania would resist if attacked.
Sinkevicius said Tuesday that people in Lithuania feel "constantly threatened" by Russia, with incidents involving drones entering Lithuanian airspace contributing to those concerns.
He stated that any attack would prompt a military response, saying, "we will fight back... we will engage." At the same time, the government has been preparing for a range of possible situations, including organized plans to relocate elderly people from urban areas "smoothly" while limiting the risk of severe traffic congestion.
"We're thinking about a variety of scenarios, not all of them are being discussed very much publicly," Sinkevicius said.
He added: "We face concrete threats, not on a daily basis, but we're experiencing them and it's a true reality for us."
Lithuania is a NATO member and shares a land border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, placing it near a strategically sensitive part of the region.
The Lithuanian premier also called for the UK to undergo a "shift in the mindset" regarding defense policy, while noting that Lithuania was "closer to the border and closer to [the] threat".
Sinkevicius said Tuesday that people in Lithuania feel "constantly threatened" by Russia, with incidents involving drones entering Lithuanian airspace contributing to those concerns.
He stated that any attack would prompt a military response, saying, "we will fight back... we will engage." At the same time, the government has been preparing for a range of possible situations, including organized plans to relocate elderly people from urban areas "smoothly" while limiting the risk of severe traffic congestion.
"We're thinking about a variety of scenarios, not all of them are being discussed very much publicly," Sinkevicius said.
He added: "We face concrete threats, not on a daily basis, but we're experiencing them and it's a true reality for us."
Lithuania is a NATO member and shares a land border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, placing it near a strategically sensitive part of the region.
The Lithuanian premier also called for the UK to undergo a "shift in the mindset" regarding defense policy, while noting that Lithuania was "closer to the border and closer to [the] threat".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment